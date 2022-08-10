Home Sports Bertram confirms the staff that will support Ramondino
Tortona in the sign of continuity with Massimo Galli, Gianmarco Di Matteo alongside the head coach together with Vanni Talpo, also deputy of the blue Under 16 team

TORTONA

Bertram Tortona moves in the sign of continuity and programming, ready to start a new season in Serie A. The company confirms its technical staff as a whole: Massimo Galli, Gianmarco Di Matteo and Vanni Talpo will also be the assistants of coach Marco Ramondino in the next season. This work group thus begins the second consecutive season together, after having contributed to the achievement of the great results obtained by the team.

Massimo Galli, who arrived in Tortona in the summer of 2021, after a high-level career, was part of the technical staff who led the roster to reach the final eight of the Supercoppa, at the final of the Italian Cup, in fourth place in the regular season and the play off semifinal. Gianmarco Di Matteo arrived in Tortona in the summer of 2019 and was part of the club’s growth path, capable of winning the A2 Super Cup in 2019 and promotion to Serie A in 2021. Gianmarco is now starting his fourth season in Juventus, the second in the top flight. Having joined the technical staff of the first team in 2017/2018, Vanni Talpo is now starting his sixth year in the ranks of the Lions.

For four years alongside coach Marco Ramondino, he is at the start of his second season in Serie A. Before starting his new adventure at Bertram, Talpo will have the honor of supporting the head coach of the under 16 national team, Giuseppe Mangone. The Azzurrini will be involved in the European Championships in Skopje, North Macedonia from 12 to 20 August: debut on 12 August against Turkey; then Poland (13 August) and Latvia (14 August) to close the first phase. The technical staff of Bertram is completed with the confirmations of Andrea Baldi (already present in the staff of the promotion to Serie A) and Francesco Murru, the physical trainers of the first team: respectively in the third and second consecutive season in Tortona, they continue the common path also in 2022/2023. In short, a winning team does not change –

