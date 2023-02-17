The 74-70 with which Bertram Yachts Tortona overcame Dolomiti Energia Trentino in the quarter-finals of the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 thus gaining access to the next round also bears the signature of Ariel Filloy, among others.

The native of Cordoba, in his tenth token in the event (won by him on one occasion with the Reyer Venezia shirt in 2020), helped bring home the match against Aquila by scoring 8 points in 18 minutes thanks to a 2/4 from three points and a 2/3 with the clock stopped.

This haul allowed him, as happened to Gigi Datome and Amedeo Della Valle on the previous day, to reach and exceed the 100 points scored overall in the tournament, a goal that Filloy achieved by scoring 9 points with Grissin Bon Reggio Emilia in the edition 2014, 25 with Sidigas Avellino between the 2018 and 2019 Final Eights, 3 with Umana in 2020, 20 with Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro in 2021 and, finally, 46 with Derthona between 2022 and this year.

In doing so, the thirty-five-year-old naturalized Italian guard temporarily stopped his meter score yesterday at 103 points scored, a figure which, thanks to the elimination of Michael Bramos and Mitchell Watt (who rose against Virtus respectively to 108 and 115 points in the competition), makes Filloy the third most prolific player ever in the Italian Cup among those still involved in Turin behind Della Valle (107), David Moss (255) and Daniel Hackett (126), an opponent who, on Saturday afternoon, he will be facing for a place in what would be his fourth consecutive final.

In fact, since 2020 Filloy has never missed the appointment with the final act of the Final Eight always putting himself in a position to be able to lift the trophy, a hypothesis that for the 1987 class on Sunday could become reality for the second time in his career.