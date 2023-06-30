Bertram Derthona, official farewell of Tyler Cain

After two years together, with great team results, the paths of Bertram Derthona and of Tyler Cain.

Arrived in the city in the summer of 2021, Cain wore the black and white jersey number 30 in 82 games in all competitions, sending 583 points overall. Together, Tyler and the club have reached the Coppa Italia final in 2022 and the Scudetto semi-final in both seasons.

Bertram Derthon say thank you Tyler Cain for his great commitment and great professionalism demonstrated during his time in Tortona and wishes him the best of luck in the continuation of his professional career.

