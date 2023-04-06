Emotions, victories and great results: the duo Bertram Derthona-Marco Ramondino brought the Club to the top level of national basketball in five seasons. An ascent that is the result of daily work, ambition and the desire to grow together. A common story that will continue: it’s official the renewal contract of the head coach until 2026.

“I would like to thank Dr. Beniamino Gavio, Marco Picchi, Ferencz Bartocci and the entire organization of Derthona Basket for this great certificate of esteem – the first words of Marco Ramondino after the renewal -. My first thought is for the members of the staff and our players for the great work they are doing: thanks to them we are enjoying a truly exciting season. At the same time they give us the opportunity to look to the future with confidence”.

Arrived in Tortona in October 2018, Ramondino won the LNP Old Wild West Super Cup in 2019 and secured promotion to Serie A in June 2021. In the two years in the top flight, Derthona reached a Coppa Italia final, a playoff semi-final Scudetto and currently occupies the third position in the standings in the current season.

“Being the coach of this club for five seasons fills me with pride in what we have achieved and gives me a great sense of responsibility for the challenges ahead. The biggest ones are maintaining and consolidating our identity, cultivating the ambition to improve every day and forge an ever stronger bond with the people of Tortona and the rest of the area that we have the honor of representing. For me and my family – concluded Ramondino – There couldn’t have been a better choice: we are happy to be able to continue together with the Club”.

With the renewal of coach Ramondino, the Club lays an important foundation for the present and the future. The great common story continues.