TORTONA

The second season in Serie A of Bertram Tortona is ready to start, with the arrival of the players, the appointments at the beginning of the season and the subsequent departure for the training camp in Livigno, from 20 to 31 August.

To make the Lions known immediately to fans and all fans, the club organizes “A toast at the start of the season” on Wednesday 17 August starting at 6.30 pm at the Fermento Cafè, in via Emilia 144, in Tortona. It is a convivial moment in which it will be possible to take photos and have autographs signed by the players and by the technical and management staff of the first team.

Meanwhile, the march towards the Frecciarossa Supercoppa 2022 continues with the official opening of the presale. Bertram Derthona, in its second participation in the event, will be engaged on Wednesday 28 September in the first semifinal against Banco di Sardegna Sassari, scheduled at 6 pm at the PalaLeonessa A2A in Brescia. The other semifinal will face Armani Milano and Virtus Segafredo Bologna in the championship rematch. The final for the awarding of the trophy is scheduled for Thursday 29 September at 8.45 pm. Starting tomorrow (August 16) in Vivaticket points of sale and online on Vivaticket it will be possible to purchase tickets for matches. There are two options available to fans: tickets for single days or mini-season tickets to attend the whole event. In addition, season tickets and promotional tickets will be on sale until 31 August. On the website derthonabasket.it the complete list of prices.

In recent days, the renewal of the sponsorship between Cantine Volpi and Derthona Basket, two local companies that have shared the common path for years, was signed. The company’s stand is present in the Hospitality room of PalaEnergica Paolo Ferraris in Casale Monferrato during home games. On these occasions it is possible to taste and taste the wines produced by Cantine Volpi. «The renewal of this historic collaboration is a source of great pride – says Marco Volpi -. It is a privilege and an honor to be able to contribute to the successes of a reality that passionately enhances our city and our hills and that has made “Derthona” synonymous with excellence and quality. We can’t wait for September to toast to the start of a new season together ». –