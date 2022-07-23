TORTONA

If Bertram Tortona closed the roster made available to coach Marco Ramondino, the men’s Serie A market is constantly evolving, with some of the protagonists changing their face.

Among the most active clubs are the Italian champions of Armani Milano. In the Milanese home only 4 renewals compared to last season: Kyle Hines, Central American; Gigi Datome, wing; Paul Biligha, center; Devon Hall, American Guard; Trey Kell, Troy Daniels, Malcolm Delaney, Sergio Rodriguez, Jerian Grant, Kaleb Tarczewski and Ben Bentil left the Lombard capital, while Stefano Tonut arrived, guard from Umana Reyer Venezia, Brandon Davies, American center from Barcelona, ​​Nazareth Mitrou– Long, Canadian playmaker from Germani Brescia, and Billy Baron, American guard from Zenit St. Petersburg.

Virtus Segafredo Bologna, scudetto finalist, three signings at home: Jordan Mickey, American winger / center from Zenit S. Petersburg; Ismael Bako, Belgian center from Manresa; Gabriel Lundberg, Danish guard from the Phoenix Suns. Completely revolutionized the Umana Reyer Venezia, eliminated in the fourth playoffs by Tortona. They land in the lagoon: Riccardo Moraschini, guard / wing; Jayson Granger, play from Bitci Baskonia; Matteo Chillo, winger from Treviso; Amedeo Tessitori, center of Virtus Bologna; Derek Willis, American winger from Joventut Badalona; Jordan Parks, American winger from GeVi Napoli Basket; Marco Spissu, point guard from Unics Kazan and Allerik Freeman, American guard from CSKA Moscow. Nutribullet Treviso is also very active. The Happy Casa Brindisi has instead registered the former Bertram Tortona playmaker, Bruno Mascolo, who will therefore be an opponent of the Lions. The Apulians also signed: Jordan Bayehe, winger / center from Acqua San Bernardo Cantù; Jonaas Riisma, Estonian guard / winger from Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia; Marcquise Reed, American guard from BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque and Jason Burnell, American winger from Banco di Sardegna Sassari. –

F.SCAB.