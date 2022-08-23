TORTONA

The great basketball of Bertram Tortona lands at the PalaRavizza in Pavia.

On Wednesday 7 September, the Lions will play the Di Bella Memorial against Urania Milano, a Serie A2 team (duo at 8 pm), at the Via Treves stadium. It is one of the numerous friendlies of the team of coach Marco Ramondino, who is preparing to face his second season in the top division of the wedge ball.

From today until August 30, the Piedmontese will be in training camp in Livigno, where they will carry out the first training sessions open to the public. In these days, assistant coach Vanni Talpo will also join the rest of the team, currently engaged with the men’s under 16 national team in the category European Championships currently underway in North Macedonia.

To conclude this phase, the first friendly, scheduled in Sondrio on Tuesday 30 August at 6 pm against SAM Massagno, a militant team in the Swiss Basketball League. Back in Tortona, the team will continue the preparation in view of the official commitments. The second scrimmage will be on Sunday 4 September in Scandiano (Reggio Emilia) against Unahotels Reggio Emilia coached by Max Menetti. After the appointment in Pavia, the Lions will be on stage on Saturday 10 September at the PalaLeonessa A2A in Brescia against the hosts of Germani Brescia, a challenge valid for the sixth edition of the Roberto Ferrari trophy.

The next appointment of the pre-season will be at the prestigious Carlo Lovari trophy scheduled at the PalaTagliate in Lucca on 16 and 17 September. In the semifinal, Bertram will be engaged at 8.45 pm against Virtus Segafredo Bologna, vice champion of Italy. To enrich the prestige of this event, the other two participants: Germani Brescia and Umana Reyer Venezia.

The last round of the pre-season of the team coached by Ramondino is scheduled for Wednesday 21 September at PalaEnergica Paolo Ferraris in Casale Monferrato against Vanoli Cremona. The following week will be time for the first official match of the season, the Lba 2022 Super Cup: the Lions will challenge Dinamo Sassari on Wednesday 28 September at 6pm at the PalaLeonessa A2A in Brescia. The match is valid for the semi-final of the tournament. –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI