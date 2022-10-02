BRESCIA

Bertram Tortona leaves the stage in the semifinal of the Frecciarossa Supercoppa at the PalaLeonessa in Brescia. The team of patron Gavio, at the end of a very intense and hard-fought challenge, gives one point to Banco di Sardegna Sassari, which arrives at the final act of the first official seasonal event.

Extremely balanced first quarter with Tortona relying on a Mike Daum in great shape: 11 points for him in the first 10 ‘out of the 23 put on the scoresheet by the Piedmontese. Given the absences of Riccardo Tavernelli (injury to the right calf) and JP Macura (low back pain), coach Marco Ramondino leaves room for the young Candi and Filoni, who started in the starting lineup. As the minutes pass, the intensity increases, Semaj Christon shows what he’s made of and with his three-point game (basket and additional free) he gives the first mini break (+7, 42-35). Sassari remains in the wake with the Robinson-Onuaku duo, mending the gap in an amen: perfect equality at the interval. At the start of the second half, the push and pull between the two teams continues: every time Bertram tries to escape, she is promptly caught back by Banco di Sardegna. The Lions close the third period two points ahead, but with the feeling of being able to do better, because Radosevic first fails two free throws and on the last move misses a basket in support. In short, the bianconeri do not place the winning paw and leave the dispute open. The balance continues and at 48 ”from the siren, Christon’s support scores 81-81 on the scoreboard. Harper gives Bertram two points ahead and Bucchi calls the time out to get the throw-in. Bendzius shoots from three and gives the victory to the Sardinians, because on the last action Christon does not find the space for the shot but the block of Onuaku. For the coach of the Lions certainly very positive indications from the usual Daum and from the newly arrived Christon. Now Tortona will have to concentrate on his debut in the championship, scheduled for Sunday (5 pm) at the PalaFerraris in Casale against Dolomiti Energia Trentino.

Semifinals: Tortona-Sassari 83-84; Milan-Virtus Bologna played last night. Final: today (8.45 pm). –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI