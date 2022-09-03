Home Sports Bertram, more lights than shadows in his debut with the Swiss
Bertram, more lights than shadows in his debut with the Swiss

02 September 2022

TORTONA

At Aprica (Sondrio), Bertram Tortona made her debut against Sam Massagno, a team from the top Swiss championship. The bianconeri, after 10 days of training in Livigno, won all the quarters of the friendly match: 23-21, 25-22, 18-14, 22-11. The score was reset at the end of each period of play.

“It was a game with ups and downs, as is normal after eight or nine days of work”, commented coach Marco Ramondino, who in the first test chose to start with the starting five which should be the ideal one: Christon, Harper, Macura, Daum and Radosevic. Tortona showed good offensive plots: «It is useful to immediately take inspiration for the next period in which we must look for both a language and common solutions to what is happening on the pitch. – explains the coach of the Lions – We will review the match together, but it was useful to take away the efforts of these days and start the process of getting to know the players ». At the beginning of the second quarter, Bertram finds better fluidity in attack and, thanks to a more aggressive defense, expands the advantage. After the long break, despite lowering the shooting percentages, Bertram continues to lead and in the final quarter shows good things on both sides of the field, shooting well and closing the shirts in defense. Ramondino on 10 and 11 September will be in Berlin, home to the final phase of the men’s European Championships, as speaker at the clinic organized by the German federation and Fiba Europe, together with Giannis Sfairopoulos (former coach Maccabi Tel Aviv) and Chris Fleming (assistant of the Chicago Bulls). A further recognition for the Irpinia coach, who in the summer led the experimental Under 23 national team in the Toronto tournament. –

