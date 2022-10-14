Home Sports Bertram, Saturday evening the challenge with Pesaro Presale and free shuttle to Casale
by admin

FRANCO SCABROSETTI

13 October 2022

TORTONA

After the victories against Trento and Reggio Emilia, Bertram Tortona on Saturday (duo at 20, live streaming on Eleven Sports) receives Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro at the PalaFerraris in Casale Monferrato, with full points like the Piedmontese. The match will be directed by Alessandro Martolini from Rome, Christian Borgo from Grumolo delle Abbadesse (Vicenza) and Alessandro Nicolini from Bagheria (Palermo).

Tickets can be purchased at the headquarters in via San Marziano 4 during the opening hours to the public: in the morning from 10 to 12 and in the afternoon from 16 to 19 until tomorrow. On Saturday, match day, the box office will be open from 10 to 12. Alternatively, fans can buy tickets online on the Vivaticket website: https://www.vivaticket.com/it/ticket/bertram-derthona-vs- carpegna-prosciutto-pesaro / 193541. To facilitate the journey of the fans, as usual, the club organizes free transport to reach the Casale Monferrato sports hall. The departure is set at 6 pm on Saturday from the square in front of the PalaCamagna di Tortona. To reserve your seat on the bus, you can contact Bertram Derthona by phone at 0131.1953689 or by writing an email to [email protected] It is also possible to subscribe to the season ticket for the sporting season that has just begun until Saturday. There are still places available in all sectors of the Casale sports hall. In addition, there is the possibility of purchasing the Family Pack, including a full-price subscription as well as a 40% reduction for children, by presenting the document certifying the family status. –

