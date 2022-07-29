Also in the next season we will continue with the asymmetrical calendar: the second round will be different from the first one. Super Cup in late September

TORTONA

Bertram Tortona will debut on Sunday 2 October at PalaFerraris in Casale Monferrato against Dolomiti Energia Trentino, in the 1st day of the men’s Serie A.

the formula

After the great turning point of last season, the asymmetrical calendar continues with the second round different from that of the first leg: a novelty introduced with the aim of guaranteeing greater flexibility and spectacularity during the season. Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 September there will be the Supercoppa starter in Brescia with the Piedmontese, Milan, Virtus Bologna and Sassari. Two appointments are scheduled on Mondays during the Christmas holidays: December 26, St. Stephen’s Day (Tortona-Treviso), and January 2 (Varese-Tortona). The only midweek round of the calendar is scheduled for the second round, Wednesday 19 April (Tortona-Reggio Emilia). The other most important matches on the 5th day (October 30) when Tortona will receive the visit of the Umana Reyer Venezia in the rematch of the play-off quarter-finals; on the 6th day (6 November) in which the Lions will be on stage on the Brindisi parquet against the former Bruno Mascolo; on the 15th matchday, the last of the first round (15 January 2023), in which the boys of coach Marco Ramondino will be at the Assago Forum against Armani Milano, the reigning Italian champion. The matches against the newly promoted Tezenis Verona and Givova Scafati respectively on the 9th day (4 December) away and on the 11th day (18 December) always away from home. From Wednesday 15 to Sunday 19 February 2023 the best 8 teams at the end of the first round will compete as usual in the final eight that will award the Italian Cup. The venue is still to be defined. The format of the quarters and semifinals which will be played at the best of the 5 races and the final which will be played at the best of the 7 matches remains unchanged. The dates will be made official based on whether or not Italian teams participate in the final stages of the European club competitions. After the European Championships scheduled from Thursday 1 to Sunday 18 September 2022, there are two windows reserved for the national teams that will qualify for the 2023 World Cup. They will be played in the weeks from Monday 7 November to Tuesday 15 November 2022 with Italy engaged on Friday 11 November at home with Spain and Monday 14 November in Georgia and from Monday 20 February to Tuesday 28 February 2023: the matches of Italy are scheduled for Thursday 23 February at home with Ukraine and Sunday 26 February in Spain. –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI