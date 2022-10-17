CASALE MONFERRATO

Bertram Tortona captures the third success of the season and remains undefeated, but suffers the proverbial seven shirts because when the game seemed closed in favor of the Piedmontese, Carpegna Pesaro, which already last year made the coup at PalaFerraris, scored a incredible comeback rebalancing the match. In the end, however, the hosts find the right clarity and a bit of luck, thus managing to put two points in the safe that are worth the summit. In the end, the Tortona public can celebrate and continue to dream, watching everyone from above for at least one night.

Ariel Filloy and Niccolò Filoni are missing from the Piedmontese home, while Luca Severini is regularly available, uncertain on the eve. On the other hand, Carlos Delfino is out due to the exacerbation of a tendinopathy in the posterior tibialis of his right foot. Coach Marco Ramondino’s line-up got off to a great start up to a double-digit advantage (13-3), knocking out the Marche players and forcing coach Jasmin Repesa to call the suspension. When the Lions get stuck in attack, they allow Vuelle to return to minus 4 (14-18), but as soon as they return to look decisively for the iron they put things back in place, with the returning Tavernelli who with a few seconds left of the first quarter, served by a Macura dunk under the scoreboard, deposits the +10 basket in the retina. The Bertram goes in flames, but when it circulates well the ball is deadly in attack, so much so that it touches its margin up to +22 (40-18). Tortona shoots with an excellent 75% from 2 points, unlike Carpegna who struggles a lot in painting.

In the second half, Repesa’s team takes the field with greater conviction and, thanks above all to the offensive rebounds, gets closer to -6 (61-55), pushed back by Candi’s bomb at the end of the third quarter (64-55). Inertia went to the side of Pesaro who equalized at 71-71. The last 3 ‘are a mini-overtime: Christon and Harper’s free throws put the seal on the match, after Ramondino’s team risks making the classic omelette. Pesaro comes out with a very high head from PalaFerraris, despite the first stop of the season. –

F.Scab.