TORTONA

Bertram Tortona collects the second consecutive defeat on the field of Germani Brescia, which interrupts a negative streak of three lost. After the defeat before the break for the national teams, another stop came yesterday for the bianconeri.

The hosts are very effective in defense, leaving their opponents at 68 points, against the almost 86 average suffered in previous outings.

Good start for the Piedmontese who extend up to +6 (4-10), then the first period is marked by the 11-0 break of the home team, which makes the most of the shots built in the first seconds of the action, in particular with two triples by Petrucelli. Bertram pays for a not brilliant shooting evening, remaining dry for 2’56” before Daum scores a free throw.

On the other hand, Germani is effective and when Della Valle completes a 4-point play (triple and additional free) she makes the bianconeri slip to minus 15 (37-22).

Brescia builds its margin with a careful defense, but Tortona tries to stay attached to the challenge with a 7-0 run.

After the long break, coach Ramondino’s quintet is decidedly more effective in defense, not allowing Germani any space, and mending the gap with a 10-0 run that brings the difference to just one possession.

Coach Magro interrupts the game to talk to the players: Brescia reacts, even with nerves. Della Valle first, in front of the basket, shoots a triple, then scores the free throws that again give the plus10 (59-49).

The hosts immediately press on the accelerator at the start of the last period, finding good ball circulation and effective solutions, which allow them to regain a reassuring margin.

Bertram tries the zone defense card, trying to “dirty” the passing lines, and staying alive: minus 8 (74-66). However, Della Valle’s triple put an end to the Leoni’s hopes of a comeback. In the final, the goal difference is played, which could be decisive in case of equal points at the end of the regular season.

Bertram will be back on the field Sunday afternoon (4 pm) at the PalaFerraris in Casale Monferrato against GeVi Napoli. Coach Marco Ramondino’s team will try to find success again.Franco Scabrosetti

