Best free agents today, according to MLBTR

The Big Leagues of Baseball are abuzz with excitement after a stellar season, with all eyes now on the Free Agents who could potentially join different franchises and make a significant impact in the upcoming season. Despite high-profile signings like Shohei Ohtani and the departure of Juan Soto, there is still a lot of quality among the Free Agents, as revealed in a list by MLB Trade Rumors.

The initial list featured the top 50 Free Agents, some of whom have already signed with teams. However, there are still several marquee players on the market. The top ten Free Agents currently include Cody Bellinger, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman, Josh Hader, Shota Imanaga, Teoscar Hernández, Jorge Soler, and Lucas Giolito.

The list is dominated by pitchers, with six featured on the list, including five starters and one reliever. There are also four position players vying for teams’ attention. Of note, Cody Bellinger is the best left-handed hitter available and is considered the best Free Agent on the market.

Bellinger’s standout performance in 2023, which saw him hit .307 with 26 home runs and an OPS of .881, has made him a coveted free agent. After a few seasons of subpar performance, the LA Dodgers opted not to renew his contract, and he is now expected to sign with the Chicago Cubs for a reported one-year deal worth $17.5 million.

Another sought-after player is Japanese phenomenon Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is making his debut in MLB after a successful stint in the Japanese Professional Baseball League.

As the upcoming season draws closer, the speculation about which teams these star players will join and the magnitude of their contract sums will undoubtedly capture the attention of baseball fans worldwide.

