Home Sports Best of the week: Doncic, Boshen elected, James Durant nominated – yqqlm
Sports

Best of the week: Doncic, Boshen elected, James Durant nominated – yqqlm

by admin
Best of the week: Doncic, Boshen elected, James Durant nominated – yqqlm

original title:

Best of the week: Doncic, Boshen elected, James Durant nominated

CCTV News: On January 3, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the best players of the East and West in the 11th week of this season. Star Kristas Porzingis was elected.

Doncic led the Lone Ranger to a 3-0 record last week, averaging 48.7 points, 13 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. This is the ninth time in Doncic’s career that he has won the honor of the week, and it is also the first time in his career that he has won the best of the week for two consecutive weeks. He has also become the first player to win the best of the week this season. Doncic’s 9 best of the week are all obtained since the 19-20 season (the second season of his career), the most in the Western Conference during the same period, second only to Antetokounmpo (10 times) in the league.

Porzingis led the Wizards to a 4-0 record last week, averaging 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. This is the third time in Porzingis’ career that he has won the honor of the week. The last time was when he played for the Lone Ranger on March 2, 2020.

Other nominees are:

West: James, Jokic, Morant, Poole, Zion, Sabonis Jr.

East: Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Durant, Irving, Turner, Halliburton, Hield

See also  National team – Italy knocked out against Austria after 62 years. All numbers

You may also like

In 2023, Chinese football will welcome seven major...

Iran: released the four players arrested on New...

Tennis, Venus Williams wins a match at 42...

Beijing-Shanghai men’s volleyball team advanced to Super League...

Audi remains in command, Sainz leader after two...

Serie A – “Prima” calendar year: Inter and...

NBA regular season: Cavaliers beat Bulls – yqqlm

Sampdoria, Augello: “A new championship is starting. We...

PSG collapses and is controversial: “The fault of...

Serie A basketball, matchday 13: Brindisi goes to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy