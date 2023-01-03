original title:

Best of the week: Doncic, Boshen elected, James Durant nominated

CCTV News: On January 3, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the best players of the East and West in the 11th week of this season. Star Kristas Porzingis was elected.

Doncic led the Lone Ranger to a 3-0 record last week, averaging 48.7 points, 13 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. This is the ninth time in Doncic’s career that he has won the honor of the week, and it is also the first time in his career that he has won the best of the week for two consecutive weeks. He has also become the first player to win the best of the week this season. Doncic’s 9 best of the week are all obtained since the 19-20 season (the second season of his career), the most in the Western Conference during the same period, second only to Antetokounmpo (10 times) in the league.

Porzingis led the Wizards to a 4-0 record last week, averaging 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. This is the third time in Porzingis’ career that he has won the honor of the week. The last time was when he played for the Lone Ranger on March 2, 2020.

Other nominees are:

West: James, Jokic, Morant, Poole, Zion, Sabonis Jr.

East: Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Durant, Irving, Turner, Halliburton, Hield