Best time for Hamilton in third practice

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in third free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday. The Mercedes driver was 0.250 and 0.256 seconds faster than the Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in second and third place respectively.

However, the times are only meaningful to a limited extent because the teams were using very different tire strategies. In the afternoon, qualifying (4:00 p.m.) for the eleventh Grand Prix of the year is still on the agenda.

Hungarian Grand Prix

Third Free Practice 1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1:17.811 2. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull + 0.250 3. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0.256 4. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 0.266 5. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 0.271 6. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0.308 7. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0.379 8. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0 ,423 9. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0.539 10. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 0.678 11. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0.725 12. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 0.733 13. Alexander Albon THA Williams 0.781 14. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 0.787 15. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 0.838 16. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 0.965 17. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1.003 18. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Alpha Tauri 1.017 19. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 1.168 20. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1.345

