Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche but also hybrids and electrics. The most beautiful cars tested in 2022 and those dreamed of as children in the video message for Christmas and 2023

Everyday cars and dream cars go hand in hand. It is an important part of the daily proposal of Motor Gazette. Which, faithful to its everyday work, intends to celebrate the holiday season, gifts and good intentions with a video story of the best cars tested in 2022 or of those you wanted as a child. A greeting that begins with thanksgiving and the director’s commitment for the coming year Gazzetta dello Sport Stefano Barigelli, addressed to the readers of Rosea: “We have arrived at Christmas and the most beautiful gift to us of Journal you did it. Let’s close a 2022 full of fantastic results. We are the most read newspaper in Italy and the most followed sports website. For 2023 we make a commitment to make one Journal always richer and never boring”.

a super collection — And then space for the car, a symbol of mobility but also a vehicle of emotions. Like those aroused by the fantastic collection of cars that forms the backdrop to the stories of journalists of Motor Gazette with extremely rare and precious pieces such as the Ferrari 250 GT Drogo, 308 Competizione, Alfa Romeo 1750 GTAm and many other surprises. A collection made available to the cameras of Motor Gazette by Autoclassic of Moncalieri and by Luciano Bertolero and his son Simone who follows the company and is the organizer of the Concorso d’Eleganza Poltu Quatu Classic. See also Basketball: Italy-France in the quarterfinals of the Olympics. When and where to see it on TV

exciting and intelligent — Among the most interesting cars tested in 2022 are purebred sports cars such as the Audi RS6 Avant, the Mercedes-Amg GT Coupé 53 4Matic Plus or the Porsche 911 Carrera Gts with manual gearbox, in perfect balance between performance and usability. But also smart cars like the Toyota Yaris Cross powered by hybrid engines. And then vehicles that point to the future such as the Audi RS Q e-tron that will race the Dakar or the infinitely fascinating Lamborghini Countach LPi800. And what, with good reason, can already be called an icon for various reasons: the Volkswagen ID electric van. Buzz, modern heir to the Bulli.

noble and popular — Remaining at the Sant’Agata Bolognese house, the Countach of the past is precisely one of the dream cars of journalists from Motor Gazette. And then the Ferrari F40, the super-equipped Aston Martins of James Bond, the legendary Jaguar E-Type back in vogue thanks also to the films about Diabolik. And what about the Lancia Delta Integrale in Martini livery with which Miki Biasion triumphed in the World Rally Championship. Among these dream cars also two proletarians from beyond the Alps rich in history and charm: the Renault 4 and the Citroen Dyane. Also in 2022 there were many famous people interviewed in the Autovelox section. One above all: Sylvester Stallone, a passionate driver of a 1960s Corvette. Grand finale with an Italian movie car. To find out which car it is, just watch the video of Merry Christmas and Happy 2023. See also Five-a-side football and also padel, a new sports center in Burolo

Who worked on the video — Last, but not least, some due thanks to those who worked on the video:

Matteo Virelli for the royal;

Francesco Di Lembo for photos, video shooting and post-production;

Francesco De Innocentis for editing and video editing.