What are the best role players by role to buy in FIFA 23 Career Mode? And which are the best youngsters? Here is the answer …

FIFA Ultimate Team is the most played mode and all, but want to put a good career in FIFA 23? Longtime fans certainly know what we’re talking about, and we’re equally sure they’ll be back on the game again this year to kick off their coaching journey on the latest installment of the EA Sports football series. If you did and you need a hand, here are the best young players and best players by position.

Best Players on FIFA 23 Career –

Obviously, you could take a club with finances not quite at the top of the football business, so it is worth considering what you might need according to your pocket: for this reason, we will also reserve a parenthesis for the best deals you could do on FIFA 23, without limiting ourselves to simple overall and the related growth potential, and therefore to the best players on the game on a purely numerical basis.

The best goalkeepers – PT

Significant change in the hierarchies of the best goalkeepers on FIFA 23: Oblak, previous first guide in the EA Sports series, slips to fifth position and gives the scepter to the Madrid neighbor, who has taken home a Champions League and LaLiga.

Courtois – 90 -> 91

Neuer – 90

Ederson – 89 -> 91

Alisson – 89 -> 90

Cloud – 89 -> 91

Donnarumma – 88 -> 92

Navas – 88

Ter Stegen – 88 -> 89

Maignan – 87 -> 90

De Gea – 87

The best left backs – TS

The only leap in Serie A among all the rankings that we will propose to you, Theo Hernandez leads the ranking of the best midfielders both for overall and for potential. But watch out for Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain …

Theo Hernandez – 84 -> 90

Davies – 84 -> 89

Lodi – 81 -> 86

Stupinan – 79 -> 85

Wijndal – 79 -> 84

Nuno Mendes – 78 -> 88

The best right backs – TD

Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold is overtaken by Joao Cancelo as best right-back, with two points clear of third in the standings, the other former Inter Hakimi. The increased representation in this case is not surprising that it comes from the Premier League …

João Cancelo – 88

Alexander-Arnold – 87 -> 92

Judge – 85 -> 88

Wan-Bissaka – 83 -> 87

James – 81 -> 86

Mug language – 81 -> 85

Mazraoui – 80 -> 85

Emerson – 79 -> 84

The best central defenders – DC

Van Dijk remains at the top of the ranking of the best central defenders, despite a less than exciting start to the season. The best potential is for Ruben Dias, while, although age is advancing for him as well, the potential of Marquinhos and De Ligt is also excellent.

Van Dijk – 90

Ruben Dias – 88 -> 91

Marquinhos – 88 -> 90

Rudiger – 87 -> 88

Koulibaly – 87

Alaba – 86

Skriniar – 86 -> 87

Thiago Silva – 86

Laporte – 86 -> 87

De Ligt – 85 -> 89

The best midfielders – CDC

Kanté is no longer the best solo midfielder, having lost one point compared to last season and drawing with Kimmich and Casemiro. A bit of Serie A with Brozovic, the best defensive midfielder in the league, and Tonali two points behind.

Kimmich – 89

Casemiro – 89

Kante – 89

Fabinho – 87

Rodri – 87

Brozovic – 86

Busquets – 85

Rice – 84

Kessie – 84

Tonali – 84

Party – 84

The best midfielders – CC

Milinkovic-Savic rises to the level with an excellent 86 but lags behind the top such as Verratti and Modric. The absolute best is De Bruyne, who this year is also among the top five players of FIFA 23.

De Bruyne – 91

Kroos – 88

Modric – 88

De Jong – 87

Verratti – 87

Goretzka – 87

Thiago – 86

Milinkovic-Savic – 86

Even – 86

Gundogan – 85

The best midfielders – COC

The best attacking midfielder of FIFA 22 drops to third position, overtaken by Bernardo Silva and Thomas Muller. Pellegrini and Zielinski represent Serie A well spaced.

Bernardo Silva – 88

Muller – 87

Bruno Fernandes – 86

Reus – 85

Fekir – 85

Odegaard – 84

Lorenzo Pellegrini – 84

Havertz – 84

Alejandro Gómez – 84

Zielinski – 83

The best wings (AS and AD)

After De Bruyne, another of the five best FIFA 23 players appears on our lists: Messi is worth 91, just one point more than Salah and just two over Neymar and Son. Trust for the Church, despite the very long hospitalization, and Rafael Leao who starts from 84.

Messi, AD – 91

Salah, AD – 90

Neymar, AS – 89

Sound, AS – 89

Mahrez, AD – 86

Sterling, AS – 86

Vinicius, AS – 86 -> 92

Foot, AS – 85 -> 92

Church, AS – 84 -> 90

Leao, AS – 84 -> 90

Top Attackers (ATT)

The last two of the top five players are here: Benzema, Mbappé and Lewandowski are officially equal on 91, although the Madrid-born technically figures a step ahead taking into account all the statistics and the PSG cover star has more potential. Bene Lautaro (pointing to 90) and the usual building.

Benzema – 91

Mbappé – 91 -> 95

Lewandowski – 91

Ronaldo – 90

Kane – 89

Haaland – 88 -> 94

Head – 86 ->

Lautaro Martinez – 86 -> 90

Lukaku – 86

Immobile – 86

The best youngsters on FIFA 23 –

One of the funniest aspects of FIFA 23, like the rest of the previous chapters, is the research and cultivation of young talents in Career mode. The so-called wonderkids are those players who, taken (perhaps, but not always) at a very young age, can receive impressive upgrades over the years with the right training and use. Here is the list by role

The best young strikers

Rodrygo – 81

Ansu Fati – 79

Vlahovic – 84

Leo – 84

Joao Felix – 84

Vinicius – 86

Haaland – 88

The best young midfielders

Pedri – 85

Bellingham – 84

Wirtz – 82

From – 82

Musiala – 81

Gavi – 79

Jeremy Pino – 79

The best young defenders

Goncalo Inácio – 79

Frimpong – 80

Cross – 80

Timber – 80

Nuno Mendes – 80

Guardiol – 81

Davies – 84

The best young goalkeepers

Bazano – 70

Donnarumma – 88

Lafont – 80

Maximian – 78

Diogo Costa – 79

Mamardashvili – 77

Meslier – 77

The hidden gems among the best youngsters in FIFA 23