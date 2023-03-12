The seas of bestial Sundays are stormy: but with the sailors who sail them, often to the limit of the pirateone certainly cannot expect the Love Boat. Someone falls decidedly too much into the figure of the buccaneer, and then it’s up to the others to bring everything back to order: sometimes to the arbitrators, sometimes even to the mayors. And you know: rum is sacred, in its various forms… but it must be accompanied with good stuff, there is no compromise on this. And then there’s Dibu’s little boat which, it is said, sails towards our coasts… with a decidedly unspeakable Jolly Roger.

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL OF SEAS IS THE ONE WHICH THE FANS DIDN’T SAIL

The preamble above is all connected to the misadventure of the referees of the match between They cheat football (team from Ischia) e United forcesPromozione Campania, with the Viribus (same name as the flagship of the Austro-Hungarian navy), fined two hundred Euros for this reason: “At the end of the match, the referee team was accompanied to the port by a manager of the Barano Calcio company. When the trio of referees arrived at the port, he realized that the supporters would take the same ferry for Naples and that the aforesaid, aware of the arrival of the triad from the ferry, began with choirs a to insultwith vulgar phrases, e threaten the match director and also invited the players of the club who were close to the referee to carry out violent acts against it. Since the Carabinieri, called, replied that they could not intervene on the spot, he asked the ferry captain to be able to isolate the triad by the aforementioned supporters. The commander, accepting the request, accommodated the triad in an isolated room”. Apparently there was also a parrot who repeated obscenities towards the triad.

I blaspheme? FIELD CLOSED

If Barbarossa was the terror of the seven seas, the scariest creature that can be found on soccer fields is the “parent”. Usually calm, when the son wears a uniform he takes on the appearance of kraken. So much so that in Mandello del Lario, in the province of Lecco, the mayor Riccardo Fasoli has signed an ordinance to allow youth matches to be played behind closed doors. The reason: “Insults, blasphemies, insults: it was even blown up a big firecracker”. That a penalty whistled against the little one of the house is an abomination worse than a barrel of watered down rum.

HAMBURGERS IN SERIE B

And speaking of rum, and therefore entering the sector “food and beverage”, there is a symbolic object of beastly Sundays that unites all fields, from Italy to abroad, from the Champions League to the Turkmen promotion: the sandwich. You don’t mess around with a sandwich, and for this reason the Aston Villa fans have asked to relegate after what happened to one of them: he bought the official sandwich of the club, for five pounds, only to realize that there was something inside so tiny and thin and from questionable color to be totally unacceptable. Worthy of the club’s immediate relegation according to the fans themselves.

THE SECRET IS THE PASSION

Oh yes, you need passion in football, like the one evidently shown by Omar Bianchiniassistant referee of a youth match of Cirie, in Piedmont, disqualified until March 31 for “severely disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior for the entire duration of the match. Mr. Indeed, Bianchini he refused to raise the flag to signal the exit of the ball from the sidelines, he argued with the opposing public, made a call with your cell phone during the game and al minute 33 of the second half he tried to convince the referee that the race was over”.

WEEKLY UPDATE ON DIBU MARTINEZ ACTIVITIES

Market rumors tell of an interest from an Italian team in our symbolic character: it seems they are interested in him Roma. Dibu together with Mourinho, perhaps in a derby… we daydream.