Bestial Sundays – A “fan” strips naked in protest with the referee in a youth match

The closing of the championships of beastly Sundays it’s a very important period: you decide who it is promoted e rejected, hell or heaven, promotion or relegation, stop football for the 50-year-old and 120-kilo bomber or “it’s the last year I swear” for the stopper who still has to add 3 ligaments to his collection. And therefore the level of challenges also rises: from purely mental ones to extreme ones, from those that touch the limit of decency to those that largely go beyond it.

RUBIK’S CUBE

Challenging the referees they assistants it’s a constant on beastly Sundays, but in addition to the usual insults there are also more subtle methods. The Xerxes Cosmi di Crozza threw balls saying “Famme n’ po’ n’crosse” breaking the leg of whoever did it wrong, the fans of the Levico Terme (Serie D) instead invite you to solve the Rubik’s cube: “To have your own supporters during the second half, throw a wooden object (a cube of 20×20 cm) which fell not far from an assistant”. Two thousand euro fine…for the server that failed to fix it obviously.

“PICK IT WITH ONE YOUR SIZE”

Bestial license granted to pass from the round ball to the oval ball: French Super League of rugby, match between Catalan Dragons e St Helens. It is known that rugby players stand out in particular for their physical prowess and strength… being on the subject of challenges, someone wanted to mock this fact. Yes, because a huge came on the pitch during the warm-up white bullrather pissed off, who as if to say “let’s see who competes with me” started running after the athletes, who obviously ran away to avoid the impact with the cattle.

LOVELINESS

The always relaxed world of juvenile Italian. Where the results are welcomed with joy and a sense of proportion by parents and spectators, where the referees spend very different days than in the big leagues. It is the case of Paviaregional junior championship, where theAthletic was sanctioned with a match to be played behind closed doors because a “proper supporter regardless of the presence of children and women in the stands heavily insulted the referee, stooped pants ed underwearshowing the terga”.

NOT TO GET CONSIDERABLE

Hilarious a video that runs on the web about a race of Nigerian league. Match ended at penalties: the first kicker shoots on goal, completely immobile goalkeeper, goal. The second player does even worse: he takes his own penalty in lateral foul… and also despairs for being wrong. We talk about suspect match-fixing, which would seem to be the most sensible hypothesis, others than a protest for the refereeing received in the match but at that point despairing after having thrown a lateral foul would be senseless.

UPDATE ON DIBU MARTINEZ

Mariano Sigman is an Argentine neuroscientist, a researcher highly regarded internationally for his work on decision-making processes and on the cognitive architectures of the human brain. What does it have to do with Back? You said you desperately need to talk to the world champion goalkeeper to study “the decisive seconds” and precisely what goes through the brain, in this case of Dibu, in the 123rd minute of the world final in which he makes a save on Colonel Muani. We have serious concerns at this point as to what Dibu’s response might be.