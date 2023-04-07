The change of manager at Chelsea may give him opportunities, but his desire is to go to the Camp Nou

The scorer will force the situation in the event that the blaugrana club decides to bet on him

Aubameyang is one of the names that the Barça sports area is contemplating for the next season. Xavi Hernández wants a goal, but the priority would be to sign the Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, although at the moment, the negotiations are complicated. Aubameyang can be a temporary solution to the position of ‘9’ and the footballer is very clear that he wants to continue his career at the Camp Nou. The arrival of Frank Lampard on the Chelsea bench may end his ostracism, but the striker has not changed his position: in the summer he wants to return to Barça.

Aubameyang already offered himself to the Blaugrana club in the January market, but he could not sign because he could not register as he had already played for two teams in the same season. The forward has been maintaining contacts with his teammates and has endorsed his desire to return to the coach, Xavi Hernández, who would open the doors for him because his performance in the Blaugrana shirt was truly spectacular.

The striker has practically not played with Chelsea because his former manager, Graham Potter, did not count on him. That could have made things easier in the summer, but now it will be necessary to see if Lampard gives him minutes, something that is quite feasible because the coach has always spoken well of Aubameyang’s goalscoring ability. In any case, the footballer wants to return to the Camp Nou and is waiting for Barça’s decision to force the situation.

Because his return is not easy. Chelsea, who signed him for 12 million euros, is not willing to give facilities as long as his destiny is Barça, although the upper hand is the footballer himself. The player and Barça believe that the best formula would be a loan as long as the footballer was willing to lower his salary next season. At Barça they are still working on the arrival of Vitor Roque, but if it is not possible this summer, it could be delayed a year. In that case, Aubameyang would be the perfect solution.