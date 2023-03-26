Home Sports Betclic Elite: Monaco beaten in Limoges after ten straight wins
Betclic Elite: Monaco beaten in Limoges after ten straight wins

Betclic Elite: Monaco beaten in Limoges after ten straight wins

And yet, the CSP, physically outmatched by the Monegasque defense, was roughed up from the second quarter and was relegated to twelve points in the third (61-49). But he never gave up and delivered a big fourth quarter (28-15) to pick up the score and overtake the “Roca Team” in the money-time before offering himself a prestigious success which could weigh heavily in the playoff race.

Mute until then, playmaker Bryce Jones gave his team the long-range advantage (75-71) two minutes from the end as Monaco ran out of steam in attack and only scored through Elie Okobo, author 13 of the 15 points of the “Roca Team” in the last quarter.

The awakening of Bryce Jones in the last quarter

Will Yeguete took a big offensive rebound, Nicolas Lang and Bryce Jones (12 points in the last quarter) did not shake on the free throw line (18 of 20 in total) and Limoges, now ninth at a length from eighth place, was able to celebrate his success with Beaublanc at the end of an accomplished match (6 lost balls) which completely revived him for the Top 8.

Monaco, which recorded the timid return of Mike James (7 points, 3 assists in 20 minutes) after seven matches and seven victories without its US leader, suspended for disciplinary reasons, does not lose too much and maintains a solid gap in the standings with three successes in advance after the setback of his pursuers, Boulogne-Levallois and Cholet.

The Monegasques will have the opportunity to recover on Sunday April 2 against the Metropolitans 92 at home. In the meantime, they travel to Kaunas on Wednesday and then to Munich in the Euroleague on Friday with the aim of finishing in the top 4.

