This afternoon at 5pm the new attendance record for a BetClic Elite match will be set, with 16,319 fans expected at the Paris La Défense Arena for Nanterre 92-ASVEL.

It’s the third major event of the season, after over 10,000 for Paris-AS Monaco and 11,300 for Paris-ASVEL.

🔥 Event at @ParisLaDefArena Today !@Nanterre92 receives the reigning triple French champion @LDLCASVEL in front of the cameras @beinsports_FR 🍿 🏟 On the program: an exceptional show, the attendance record for a match of #BetclicELITEthe 10 years of the title… pic.twitter.com/0Zkm6068uU — LNB (@LNBofficiel) March 12, 2023