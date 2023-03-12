This afternoon at 5pm the new attendance record for a BetClic Elite match will be set, with 16,319 fans expected at the Paris La Défense Arena for Nanterre 92-ASVEL.
It’s the third major event of the season, after over 10,000 for Paris-AS Monaco and 11,300 for Paris-ASVEL.
