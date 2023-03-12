Home Sports BetClic Elite, over 16,000 spectators for Nanterre 92-ASVEL
Sports

BetClic Elite, over 16,000 spectators for Nanterre 92-ASVEL

by admin
BetClic Elite, over 16,000 spectators for Nanterre 92-ASVEL

This afternoon at 5pm the new attendance record for a BetClic Elite match will be set, with 16,319 fans expected at the Paris La Défense Arena for Nanterre 92-ASVEL.

It’s the third major event of the season, after over 10,000 for Paris-AS Monaco and 11,300 for Paris-ASVEL.

See also  Riso Scotti assaulting Sangiorgese Elachem against Livorno to stay on top

You may also like

Pogačar confirmed his triumph at Paris-Nice by winning...

La Liga-Vinisius scored Militao and made contributions to...

Kobald-Club Karlsruhe moves HSV damper

Roma-Sassuolo, the probable formations | Sky Sports

The Elder Scrolls 6 on PS5? According to...

Tadej Pogacar, as “boss”, wins the last stage...

Baseball World Classic 2023: Italy-Holland 7-1, Azzurri in...

Fortuník will end up on the Kladno volleyball...

Serie A: Milan-Salernitana, Ibrahimovic on the bench –...

ÖSV podium series broken in Oslo – sport.ORF.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy