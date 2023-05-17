Home » BetClic Elite: Wembanyama eliminates Paris, Strasbourg qualifies in extremis for the playoffs
The last day of the regular season in BetClic Elte had only one response to give, with Paris Basketball, Gravelines and Strasbourg playing for the 8th and last place in the playoffs.

In the end it was coach Banchi’s team who achieved the goal, thanks to the success on the field of Roanne – 88-92, 17 by Lansdowne, 16 by Keane, 10 with 8 rebounds by Udanoh – and the defeats by Gravelines (against Nancy) and Paris Basketball.

The team from the capital was unable to overcome the Wembanyama obstacle, author of 18 points with 9 rebounds and 2 blocks in the final 93-85 in favor of the Metropolitans 92.

Strasbourg will face AS Monaco in the playoffs, while Metropolitans 92 will have to deal with Cholet.

