Beth Mead: England forward ‘ahead of schedule’ in ACL injury recovery

Beth Mead (centre) is one of four Arsenal players currently out with an ACL injury, along with Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither (right)

England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead says she is “ahead of schedule” in the recovery from her anterior cruciate ligament injury but is unsure whether she will be fit for the World Cup.

England face Haiti in their opening World Cup game in Australia on 22 July.

“I’m back on a pitch kicking a ball again, feeling good,” said Mead, after she was made an MBE at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Speaking on Sky Sports, she added: “I’m ahead of schedule so that’s all I can do in my control right now.

“I wouldn’t say I’m confident [of getting to the World Cup] because that’s out of my control but I’m working hard to get as close to that as possible.”

Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze pose with their OBE and MBE respectively
Beth Mead and England team-mate Lucy Bronze were honoured after the Lionesses won Euro 2022

Mead won both the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award as England won the Euros last summer.

The return of the forward would provide a welcome boost to head coach Wiegman, who will be without captain Leah Williamson because of an ACL injury and midfielder Fran Kirby, who confirmed she will miss the tournament in Australia with a knee injury.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has also been ruled out for several more weeks following the knee injury she sustained in March.

But Wiegman said in March it is “unlikely” that Mead will be named in England’s World Cup squad.

See also  Africa supports World Cup in Morocco, Spain and Portugal

