It ends 1-1, with goals in the final from Juanmi and the former Parma player. The Armenian, lined up behind Dzeko, convinces

by our correspondent Filippo Conticello

In an Andalusian friendly without jolts, and with a strange nervousness accentuated more by the referee than by the players, Inter manages not to lose against a treacherous Betis: the 1-1 draw in Seville is not trivial, indeed it is a sign of character and resistance, given the cold shower poured on the Nerazzurri towards the end of the match. Darmian immediately replied to Juanmi’s goal, with a rebound between the 38th and 40th minutes of the second half: a sudden acceleration after long minutes of boredom, which Simone Inzaghi can still be happy with. His team is alive, growing in condition and hasn’t lost certain old principles: it wraps its rival on the flanks and knows how to fit in with a midfield that is shedding its skin. Of course, it’s better not to concede goals on gifts kindly given to rivals yet.

FIRST HALF — There is a Maltese temperature in Seville, after all, even in Andalusia Christmas tastes so much like spring, and Inter leaving is the same seen during the tour in Malta in the friendly against Salzburg: the trio of starting defenders Skriniar- Acerbi-Bastoni, Calha still director between Gagliardini and Barella but, above all, the Mkhitaryan stands out in the half-point version behind Dzeko, not an experiment but increasingly a certainty. However, Inzaghi admires the best plays from his outsides: Bellanova on the right has the mission not to make Dumfries regret who will soon return to his lands and also Gosens on the other side tries to keep his place by pushing away the shadow of Dimarco . Both often break through and on one occasion the German offers Dzeko a cross that turns into a goal, but canceled due to obvious offside. The other opportunity for Inter at first soporific instead comes from a sharp right foot from Calha who continues to play the role with great naturalness: certain all-out openings are sometimes not understood by his teammates. But the rivals are still much tougher than those faced so far: Betis, even if remodeled, remains one of the most interesting formations in La Liga, as Roma know, defeated at the Olimpico in the Europa League in a group later won by the Sevillians. Engineer Pellegrini on the bench gives the keys to Fekir, the Frenchman who won the World Cup four years ago, and up front is always unpredictable with the incursions of the elf Rodri and the pendulum movement of Borja Iglesias: Handanovic, still owner and with the wing, he has to warm up his gloves more than he did in the previous two outings and on one occasion he risks a too soft pass buffered by Gaglia. See also Sony Open third round Li Haotong tied for third final round with Kuchar in the same group_PGA Tour_Results_Vailai

SECOND HALF — The start of the second half explains in a plastic way the importance of having an Armenian as a raider and why this idea will be seen again in the future, perhaps already against Napoli. When Dzeko takes away the former Lazio player Luiz Felipe and frees up the space to insert himself, Micki manages to wedge himself towards the goal, always creating a bit of confusion. On one occasion the Andalusian defense manages to make a save from Garibaldi’s style, then shortly afterwards the number 22 in playmaker version performs another specialty of the house, the first intention shot: the left foot is extremely dangerous and forces Claudio Bravo to make a great save , the hardest of the game. In the quarter of an hour Inzaghi changes the wingers, putting in Darmian on the right and Dimarco on the left, but above all he entrusts the keys to the team to Asllani who takes the place of Gagliardini. Even Pellegrini reshuffles the cards, sending the home idol, the 41-year-old Joaquin onto the pitch, who gets applause and some free kicks from the edge. Handa is careful on a kick from the edge pulled by the new left-footed Miranda, but overall Simone’s dam holds up without too many dangers, even when Betis produces the maximum offensive effort. Everything would seem written, almost boring, then the game suddenly explodes and in a couple of minutes, between 38′ and 40′, there are the emotions that were in hiding before: a bad ball lost by the Nerazzurri in the frontline allows Joaquin to calibrate a cross for Juanmi, who stands out in defense lined up on Darmian and bags behind Brazao, who has just entered. It is well known that Inter have character and also that they make good use of the lanes too: thus, practically in the next action, the equalizer arrives with a left-handed foray from Dimarco and a volley from Darmian, very quick to make amends for the previous mistake. See also Ivrea ahead in the cup and defends the primacy La Rivarolese chasing the sixth shot in a row

December 17, 2022 (change December 17, 2022 | 21:40)

