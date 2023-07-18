Betis to Release Sergio Canales as Rayados Secure Expensive Transfer

Title: Sergio Canales Set to Join Rayados After Betis Releases Him

After weeks of negotiations, Sergio Canales is finally free to sign his contract with Rayados after being released by Betis. The Spanish midfielder will report to his new team in the coming days, putting an end to any doubts about his transfer.

The transfer seemed to hit a roadblock when Betis refused to budge on their asking price for Canales. However, it appears that they have now decided to let go of their star player and allow him to join Rayados.

Interestingly, Canales had recently traveled with the Béticos squad to England, indicating that the deal might not go through. But the midfielder will now break concentration in England to finalize the transfer to the Mexican club, Rayados.

According to Mundo Deportivo, this transfer will not come cheap for Rayados. The deal is reportedly worth 10 million euros, with an additional 5 million euros possible in variables. This hefty price tag makes Canales one of the most expensive signings in Liga MX history.

It is expected that Betis will officially release Canales from their preseason training in England on Wednesday to allow him to travel to Mexico. Betis seems to have found a potential replacement for Canales in the form of Gio Lo Celso.

Fans of Rayados eagerly await the arrival of Sergio Canales, whose skill and experience will undoubtedly enhance the team’s attacking prowess.

