How can you keep him on the bench, thus giving up a goal scored every 58 minutes? The question that many Juventus fans are asking about Beto is the same one that Andrea Sottil is also asking himself, literally called to leaf through the daisy in relation to the use from the first minute, or in the current game, of the Portuguese bomber who yesterday prepared the challenge with Inter training in a group.

The answer will come only from the list of official formations, but in the meantime we can understand why Sottil is so thrifty in the use of his bomber, starting from the reading of the minutes collected in each of the six appearances. Because Beto has always played, and since the first day, but if he only counts 229 minutes it is because his athletic condition is not only not optimal, but also because the right leg flexor sent a small signal at minute 65 of the match against Fiorentina, which he decided on August 31st.

It is precisely since then that Sottil has been managing it with a pharmacist’s budget, because it was on that occasion that the coach justified the replacement after reporting the player who had felt a little discomfort in the torn flexor on 10 April in Venice.

Mindful of that excruciating pang that arrested him in a sprint towards the Venetian gate, and of that sudden decision to return to the field to play the final after receiving first aid, Beto asked for the change after the 65 ‘played with the Viola, and followed the 68 ‘played just five days earlier in Monza, where he scored the first of his 4 current goals.

This is why with Roma and Sassuolo Beto was used only during the match in progress, entering in the 68th minute with the Lupa and in the last 23 ‘of Reggio Emilia where he signed the brace, taking over from the bench. The undertaking, because such is the case, given the difficulty, only Oliver Bierhoff succeeded in these parts on the day of Alberto Zaccheroni’s farewell to Udinese, in the victorious 3-1 in Vicenza. It was May 16 ’98 when the German took over from Paolo Poggi at the 18th of the first half, scoring two goals and missing a penalty before going out in the 64th minute for Gilberto D’Ignazio. Just to remember one of the historic strikers of Juventus history, in whose footsteps Beto has every right to fly.

The numbers say it, and not only for these first 4 goals in six games, another small record given that in the last twenty years of the club only De Paul had succeeded, but above all for his average, considering that since Beto has set foot in the Italian league he scored 15 goals in 34 games.

It is a remarkable figure that might have been higher if the ’98 class had not missed the first two days of the last championship, given that he reached the end of the market, with Gotti who made him debut on the third day, in the last 27 ‘of La Spezia , and especially the last 8 of last season, spent watching his teammates thanks to the injury.

