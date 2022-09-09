Minus 2 to Sassuolo and Andrea Sottil has more certainties than doubts about the eleven to be presented on Sunday, at 15, at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, where his colleague Alessio Dionisi is waiting for him to try to beat him after three the first three failed attempts among the cadets, starting with the match between Venice and breaking latest news, which ended 1-1 in 2020.

If we want, the Udinese coach finds himself in the same situation he had already experienced on the eve of Fiorentina, where the first match against the Viola did not coincide with the successes he had already had against Vincenzo Italiano. On Sunday it will be the same thing, given that the Udinese coach will find himself facing that Dionisi who last year snatched a draw and a victory in Serie B, at the helm of Ascoli, in the two matches against Empoli.

WAIT

These are two precedents that apparently would have little to do with the first match between the two in Serie A, but which could instead affect the training choices at Juventus, and not so much for the form, the 3-5-2 of base reshaped “to 4” thanks to the readings and movements of the “Tucu” Pereyra who will be reconfirmed on the right, but rather for the choice of some players in defense and in the median.

In attack, in fact, Sottil has already decided that Beto will start again, paired with Gerard Deulofeu, after being managed with Roma, against whom he played the last half hour. The impression, in fact, is that the Venaria Reale coach first wants to know if his colleague will really change his face at Sassuolo, presenting him with 3-5-2 in the mirror of Udinese, or if he will confirm the 4-3-3 with the trident. pure despite the heavy absences in attack. It is not a small detail, given that last year the two faced each other with the same 4-3-1-2 in diamond shape.

DOUBT NUYTINCK

Perhaps this is precisely the explanation of all the tests sustained during the week and also yesterday, especially in defense, where Sottil made it clear to Bram Nuytinck to be ready in case of a call.

The Dutchman, who started for the last time in Monza, is back in contention due to the sprained ankle that will leave Jaka Bijol out at least until the Verona derby on 3 October. An injury that goes hand in hand with Adam Masina’s crusader, and which in fact relaunched “Brambo” especially for a place on the helm station, where the Dutchman was alternated in the weekly tests with Rodrigo Becao.

It is logical that other names also depend on one or the other choice. With Nuytinck, in fact, Becao would play on the right and Nehuen Perez on the left, unless Enzo Ebosse has already climbed a hierarchy that would lead him to a safe starting point precisely if Sottil would still rely on central Becao, moving Perez to his favorite role on the right, with Ebosse on the left, just as decided and done against Roma, from the 17th minute of the first half, or rather from the exit of Bijol.

IN MEZZO LOVRIC

There is plenty there, but even in this case Sottil has a couple of doubts about the first “combat” midfielder. To break the rhythm of Lopez and Frattesi, the choice could fall on the fresher Sandi Lovric and Jean Victor Makengo, instead of Tolgay Arslan and Lazar Samardzic who started with Roma.

Very confirmed Walace, in front of the defense, and Destiny Udogie on the left.