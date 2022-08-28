A player alone cannot win a game, but there are elements that due to their characteristics are more difficult to replace than others, especially in the long run. Here, Beto Betuncal, number 9 of Udinese, is one of them.

In a football where physical strength and speed are increasingly the masters, the Portuguese center forward with his return from the first minute gave life to the Juventus attack.

The game still does not flow smoothly and Beto, even by virtue of a physical condition not at the top, has not yet been solicited enough by the team, but the 18 balls touched in Monza are always double those that Juventus striker Vlahovic he had the opportunity to play last Monday at Marassi against Sampdoria.

HE MR.

Andrea Sottil, in commenting on the Portuguese test, perhaps the happiest note together with the three points of the afternoon from Brianza, underlined how Beto’s qualities are rare: “You got to know him last season: he has physical strength and with his speed manages to stretch the opponent’s defenses like few others. And when he leaves it becomes difficult to keep up with him ». Impossible to blame him.

ACUTE

The Monza defenders managed to defuse him also using the strongest manners (withholding of the shirt with the ball far away), on the occasions in which Beto got into possession of the ball and turned towards the goal he always managed to become dangerous: the first time he managed to discard Di Gregorio but on the momentum he was unable to keep the ball in the field, the second attracted the outgoing goalkeeper and served a golden ball that Deulofeu kicked on the defender. In the midst of the action of the goal with a powerful cut on the near post that allowed him to anticipate his marker.

THE FIGURES

With the goal scored on Saturday, Beto rose to 12 centers in Serie A in 31 games, not bad considering that he does not play in a top-tier club. He especially liked his spirit, the one that animated his other companions (Lovric, Becao and Pereyra, just to name a few) but not all of them. In this sense too, Beto has something to teach some bianconeri who boast superior experience and curriculum.

PHYSICAL CONDITION

Considering that he did not start from the beginning since last April 10 in that unfortunate (for him) trip to Venice, Beto has also shown that he has a good condition. Even in the second half he held up well, with the lower Monza he struggled to unload the horsepower of his engine but was useful.

The numbers of his match say: 61 minutes played, a goal, two shots, a goal chance, a foul immediately, a useful pass and a recovered ball. These are not extraordinary figures, the team must learn to involve him more especially with Deulofeu who, as usual, tends to seek individual action too much.

A steady and gradual growth is expected from him. Wednesday with Fiorentina will be an important step: the opponent’s level rises, but Viola plays and the Portuguese can fly in the spaces. Maybe…