Home » Betplay League: Eight Teams Classified to Semi-Finals Revealed and Groups Drawn for Final Round
Sports

Betplay League: Eight Teams Classified to Semi-Finals Revealed and Groups Drawn for Final Round

by admin
Betplay League: Eight Teams Classified to Semi-Finals Revealed and Groups Drawn for Final Round

After finishing the date 20 of the Betplay League, the eight teams classified to the semi-final home runs. Therefore, this Wednesday the groups were drawn to begin the final round of the Colombian tournament in this second semester.

The groups were formed as follows:

Group A: Águilas Doradas, Deportes Tolima, Junior de Barranquilla and Deportivo Cali.

Group B: Independiente Medellín, América de Cali, Atlético Nacional and Millonarios.

With the outlook clear, now we only hope to know the complete fixture that must be published by the Major Division of Colombian Soccer in the next few hours, but there are already some tentative dates on which the first date will be played.

According to what was established by Dimayor, it is presumed that it will be the weekend of November 11 and 12 when the first games will be played and from then on, the clubs that will reach the final can be outlined.

These will be the crossings of the first day:

Tolima vs Junior

Cali vs Golden Eagles

National vs. Millionaires

America vs Independiente Medellin

Thus, it is no secret to anyone that group B is the one that attracts the most attention, as there are very strong teams and match after match we will experience a true classic, so each of the clubs will have to bring out their best cards.

See also  Millonarios won and advances to the Copa Libertadores round

You may also like

Israel–Hamas war, Israel, capture of Hamas stronghold in...

Evans Shines in BAIC Men’s Basketball Team’s Narrow...

OM will not be sanctioned after the stoning...

Bryce Harper to Take Over First Base, Ending...

NBA, results of the night: Philadelphia first in...

2023 National Diving Championships and Olympic Trials to...

Rome as rehabilitation! Let emotion and desire return,...

America’s Unfortunate Loss: Bucaramanga Ends Streak with Victory

Champions: Inzaghi, proud of early qualification – Football

Chinese National Weightlifting Team Prepares for Winter Training...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy