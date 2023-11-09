Betplay League: Eight Teams Classified to Semi-Finals Revealed and Groups Drawn for Final Round

After finishing the date 20 of the Betplay League, the eight teams classified to the semi-final home runs. Therefore, this Wednesday the groups were drawn to begin the final round of the Colombian tournament in this second semester.

The groups were formed as follows:

Group A: Águilas Doradas, Deportes Tolima, Junior de Barranquilla and Deportivo Cali.

Group B: Independiente Medellín, América de Cali, Atlético Nacional and Millonarios.

With the outlook clear, now we only hope to know the complete fixture that must be published by the Major Division of Colombian Soccer in the next few hours, but there are already some tentative dates on which the first date will be played.

According to what was established by Dimayor, it is presumed that it will be the weekend of November 11 and 12 when the first games will be played and from then on, the clubs that will reach the final can be outlined.

These will be the crossings of the first day:

Tolima vs Junior

Cali vs Golden Eagles

National vs. Millionaires

America vs Independiente Medellin

Thus, it is no secret to anyone that group B is the one that attracts the most attention, as there are very strong teams and match after match we will experience a true classic, so each of the clubs will have to bring out their best cards.

