Betrayals, missed signings, little planning and scarce funds: what’s behind Inter’s endless casting to find a striker

Il transfer market summer, you know, is an almost endless collection of stories. Many stop suddenly for the most diverse reasons. In this session, specifically, it was theInter to collect the highest number of business of attackers nuanced due to unfavorable circumstances. Starting from the story that saw the protagonist Romelu Lukaku which, with misunderstandings and indecisions on both sides, was lost by the company. Perhaps, as confirmed by the rumors of these hours, the hand of Juventus, who would like to exchange it with Dusan Vlahovic to remain competitive in Italy and make cash at the same time, it was crucial in this sense. Then, after the certainty of Lukaku’s infidelity, it was the turn of Folarin Balogunan operation which, however, was skipped given the request too expensiveArsenal that she would never be satisfied with collecting an amount below the 40 million euros, complete with disbelief on the part of the Nerazzurri.

The third protagonist of the search for a tip was later the Spaniard Alvaro Moratawhich boasts a strong bond with both Giuseppe Marotta and with Diego Simeone, who however did everything to keep him from leaving Madrid. Then came the stage of Gianluca Scamacca, which seemed to have solved the summer market soap opera. Also driven by the pressure of his friend and new Inter signing David Frattesi and perfect to pair with Lautaro Martinez or Marcus Thuram in the game architecture offered by Simone Inzaghithe young striker seemed for certain moments closer than ever to Inter but then, perhaps due to too many indecisions, the Goddess arrived and bullied him to Bergamo putting on the plate 25 million and leaving Inter empty-handed once again. After a series of shots fired in vain, Inter’s hunt then branched out on two rather different sides. On the one hand, the safety represented by Marko Arnautovicfor years hero and a great connoisseur of the Italian league, he attracted the Nerazzurri management in a particular way, on the other hand, an interest in the Iranian center forward has developed Mehdi Taremi Port. But both, after days of chatting, ended up on the back burner. After this set of operations that were blurred for one reason or another, the goal was started with a roundup of names that never materialised. First of all we talked about jonathan daviddo not 40 million too many were judged for his card, then of Beto dell’Udinese that, with the arrival of the new companion Lorenzo Lucca, may have a double capable of stopping him on the bench. The same reasoning has been repeated, on a larger scale, for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of the Bavaria Monaco than in the next season, given the arrival of a specific weight tireless come Harry Kane in Germany, he concretely risks not seeing the pitch.

Have very long times for the purchase of a footballer in the summer it is now the practice, especially in Italy where one pays attention to the penny because one can no longer afford to make big shots with solid economic foundations. However, what does not add up in the Nerazzurri’s strategy is how it is possible to arrive a few days before the start of the season without a centre-forward, with the awareness that we have had since January, that Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku would be parties at the end of the championship. The best thing would have been to focus on few ideas ma clear so as not to shoot into the crowd without a goal, while a cast seems to have begun at Inter infinite which has not yet borne fruit.

