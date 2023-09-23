better audio and longer battery life

Amazon announced during its annual fall event that its smart glasses are receiving the first significant update in over two years. The latest version of Echo Frames features longer battery life and a completely redesigned audio experience, along with a host of new colors and styles.

The new Echo Frames can provide up to six hours of media playback on a single charge. Additionally, they are available in seven new eyeglass and sunglass styles, including two new models from renowned eyewear manufacturer Carrera (the Carrera models will be marketed as “Carrera Smart Glasses”). In addition to the new frames, you can choose between sunglasses, prescription glasses or blue light lenses. All these variants are water and scratch resistant, with IPX4 certification.

Additionally, the frames are noticeably less bulky than the previous generation of smart glasses. Amazon moved much of the internal electronics from the fronts of the glasses to the temples, resulting in frames that are 15 percent thinner. This improvement should make Echo Frames look more like traditional glasses rather than wearable tech devices.

The Alexa-enabled glasses will also offer higher audio quality than their predecessors. Amazon said the new frames offer “more balanced audio, better sound clarity, and less distortion” thanks to a new speaker driver and “open-ear” audio architecture. The glasses also come with better built-in voice processing, which will allow them to recognize the password more reliably even in windy conditions or noisy environments.

The new frames also include other significant software updates. The latest Echo Frames support pairing with up to two devices, making it easy to transition between different audio sources, such as a smartphone and laptop. A new notification filtering feature called “VIP Filter” has also been introduced, which gives priority to the alerts considered most “important”. Additionally, Echo Frames owners will be able to use the Alexa virtual assistant to help them easily find a lost pair of glasses.

The new Echo Frames have a starting price of $270, while the Carrera Smart Glasses will retail for $390. Amazon hasn’t specified a release date at this time, but anyone interested in these glasses can sign up to receive pre-order notifications.

