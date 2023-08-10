«Better one more check»- breaking latest news

The post from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, the checks and the message on prevention: what happened to the former Juventus midfielder

happy day. For Claudio Marchisio from today these two words will have a different meaning. The definition of a happy day will be more profound and able to give greater relief. Like his and the one felt by those who saw a post on the social profiles of the former Juventus midfielder opened by a black and white photo from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan and understood the epilogue and meaning of what was written. In the caption explained everything. The hashtag #happyday at the end seals the good news after the scare and at the same time gives even more value to what was expressed before which can be summed up in one word: prevention.

Marchisio explained that he suffered from severe headaches in April. The classic alarm bell not to be underestimated, indeed. He underwent specific tests, listed one by one, to avoid the presence of a cardiac anomaly then: Everything is fine, we go home. And finally: I recommend! Never take anything for granted, especially with your health. The clear message: prevention is fundamental. Marchisio thus used his story to bring the topic back into the news and to involve and raise awareness as many people as possible by exploiting his social pool made up of 5 million followers on Instagram and over 2 million on Twitter. As a professional athlete he was always under the scrutiny of doctors, but once his career ended he inevitably relaxed these clinical and specialist routines, which are no longer so frequent. An illness allowed him to rethink the importance of tests, especially the precautionary ones, and what he experienced suggested that he be the vehicle of an important message: It is always better to have one more check than one less.

