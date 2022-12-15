The conditions of the Spanish defender are continuously improving: the hospitalization in the Niguarda hospital on that terrible evening at the end of October begins to fade away in the memories of his family and teammates.

He responded better than expected to the requests of the first work session and could even be able to return to the field by mid-January, or for the Lombard derby with Cremonese on Saturday 14 or for the Coppa Italia match in Turin on the Juventus field on the day 19. These are the first comforting sensations of Pablo Marí’s return to the field, who was able to do something immediately even with the ball.

The Spanish footballer missed the last few league matches after being stabbed on 27 October by a man in a shopping center in Assago, near Milan.

The former Udinese defender, on loan at Monza from Arsenal, worked both individually but also with the rest of his teammates. All Serie A clubs experienced the news with great enthusiasm, with a sigh of relief and with a lot of renewed hope for Pablo’s near future.

The good news came after the toast with the journalists of yesterday’s red and white Christmas, in the presence of Adriano Galliani, and the end-of-year meeting of President Berlusconi with the sponsors who support the Brianza club.

