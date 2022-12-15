Home Sports Better than expected: Monza, Pablo Marí returns to training and his conditions are very good
Sports

Better than expected: Monza, Pablo Marí returns to training and his conditions are very good

by admin
Better than expected: Monza, Pablo Marí returns to training and his conditions are very good

The conditions of the Spanish defender are continuously improving: the hospitalization in the Niguarda hospital on that terrible evening at the end of October begins to fade away in the memories of his family and teammates.

He responded better than expected to the requests of the first work session and could even be able to return to the field by mid-January, or for the Lombard derby with Cremonese on Saturday 14 or for the Coppa Italia match in Turin on the Juventus field on the day 19. These are the first comforting sensations of Pablo Marí’s return to the field, who was able to do something immediately even with the ball.

The Spanish footballer missed the last few league matches after being stabbed on 27 October by a man in a shopping center in Assago, near Milan.

The former Udinese defender, on loan at Monza from Arsenal, worked both individually but also with the rest of his teammates. All Serie A clubs experienced the news with great enthusiasm, with a sigh of relief and with a lot of renewed hope for Pablo’s near future.

The good news came after the toast with the journalists of yesterday’s red and white Christmas, in the presence of Adriano Galliani, and the end-of-year meeting of President Berlusconi with the sponsors who support the Brianza club.

December 14, 2022 (change December 14, 2022 | 19:14)

© breaking latest news

See also  Grealish:Manchester City's good players have fierce competition for many positions and some games are won by Guardiola – yqqlm

You may also like

Lo Spezia goes: Strelec, Bastoni and Maldini drop...

Friendly, Lecce makes nine at Parabita. Ceesay hat-trick

Cycling, Rebellin’s wife: ‘Always problems, lawsuits, lawyers, and...

Ronaldo returns to Spain: he’s in Madrid, but...

Bastia-Fiorentina 1-2: all in the second half. Fifth...

Brembo celebrates the 600 successes obtained in the...

F1 Ferrari, Ralf Schumacher: “Leclerc suffered from the...

Berlusconi, the joke with the Monza players unleashes...

World Cup, France-Morocco: Mbappé hits a fan and...

World Swimming Championships, final 100 style: Miressi holder,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy