A penalty kick. Trivial albeit glacial and perfect. Detail for a specialist, trifle for a champion used to giving magic: the heel to Valencia, the bicycle kick to Juve, the detachment to the sky against Sampdoria, the sombrero to free himself and pierce Barça, the ball hidden from three Galatasaray defenders and reappeared in goal. Yet it is a penalty, a trivial and dubious penalty – the one that opens Portugal’s victory over Ghana (3-2) – that pushes Cristiano Ronaldo into history. He’s used to this too, his career is a collection of records – “I don’t chase them: they arrive”, he says between narcissism and pride – but this has a unique flavor: it transforms him into the only player to have scored in 5 World Cup editions , bypassing the myth Pelé who had stopped at 4 like Seeler, Klose and Messi.

A fairy tale that began in 2006 with a goal against Iran, then the stamps against North Korea (2010) and Ghana (2014), the hat-trick against Spain and the goal against Morocco four years ago and now the brand is making its debut in Qatar, in a special World Cup because it is the last and because it falls into a complicated moment, after the controversies that led to the break with Manchester United: the consensual separation has avoided further poisonous and sad aftermath, but the wound of a tear from many sides remains attributed to the whims of a champion who does not accept the passage of time. On the other hand, it is undeniable: the penalty is also worth second place, behind Roger Milla, in the ranking of the oldest striker in the World Cup.

Wait for the field, Ronaldo. He wants to demonstrate that the belief that he is still himself is neither obstinacy nor illusion, shouting that he only needs trust, demonstrating to Portugal that his case really leaves no residue and indeed turns into energy. And how much he feels the match is already revealed by the emotion and tears during the anthem, not only the emotion for a World Cup that infects even him who plays the fifth, but sensitivity and anger, the desire to silence criticisms judged unjust: «People he knows me and what people say about me doesn’t matter to me», he said, but in his champion language what counts are goals and scraps of history. And in this context, even banal rigor is happiness. Even more if on balance decisive for the three points, even if Andé Ayew, son of the former grenade Abedi Pelé, grabs it and it is Joao Felix and Leao, the Portuguese next gen, who bend Ghana – the final flicker is useless of Bukari, who annoys CR7, now on the bench, imitating his exultation – and nailing African football to a stingy and bitter first round: just two draws, caught by Tunisia and Morocco. Now Cristiano, with his 8 goals, is chasing another record: that of Eusebio, Portugal’s top scorer in the history of the World Cup with 9. Indeed no, he doesn’t chase records: they arrive.A.BA.