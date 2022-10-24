The Breeders’ World Cup Championship is an annual event with 14 races. It’s divided into 14 races to effectively determine who’s the best of the best Thoroughbreds there is, no matter the sexes, ages, and different distances and surfaces.

This World Championship attracts competition every year around the globe, which includes the top talent from six continents and 16 countries. It’s the Championship where the true king or queen will reign. Continue reading the following to get to know who is favored to win in this race.

Life Is Good

Life Is Good debuted on November 22, 2020, at the Del Mar racetracks. It’s where this horse led from the start until the end of the race. Then, he was on his way on a nine 1/2-length ramp.

Life Is Good is one of TVG’s top picks for the 2022 breeders cup due to his rigorous vigor and the ability to face off other rivals and remain unfazed. Just like how he did on September 25, where he was confidently handled by Irad Ortiz Jr., it’s where he competed against three rivals in Grade 2 Kelso Handicap and managed to win 5 1/2 lengths. It was his first win since San Felipe.

When watching past performances, you should know that Life Is Good missed the Triple Crown series due to an ankle chip. Still, he remains one of the top contenders for the Breeders’ Cup World Championship. In his recent race against Jackie’s Warrior, Life Is Good still managed to secure the top places where he placed second. But, unfortunately, he was just beaten by a length.

Here are some important people behind Life Is Good’s horse racing career that you should note:

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm LLC

Cyberknife

Cyberknife is another fan favorite. He debuted last year on September 25, at a special weight race.. In his most recent races, Cyberknife was a nonfactor in the first race of the Triple Crown, where he finished 18th place out of 20.

However, don’t lose just up on Cyberknife just yet! Because this horse turned the race around, got back at the winner’s circle in his next start, and battled against other contenders with a fierce look through his stretch. It’s where he scored a nose decision over Howling Time during the Grade 3 Matt Winn Stakes last June 12 held at Churchill Downs.

Here are some essential people behind Cyberknife’s horse racing career that you should note:

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owner: Gold Square LLC

Flightline

Another challenge winner is Flightline. This horse made his career debut at Santa Anita Park last April 24, 2021. It’s where Flightline blew the field and fans away by winning 13 1/4 lengths while he covered six furlongs in just 1:08.75.

Trainer John Sadler brought Flightline’s charge back after the horse’s hiatus due to a strained hock. His return was incredibly ambitious, where he faced off with an East Coast-based Speaker’s Corner. John Sadler continues to challenge and guide Flightline into bringing out the best in each other.

Here are some important people behind Flightline’s horse racing career that you should note:

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: John Sadler

Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Wood Racing LLC, Hronis Racing LLC, Summer Wind Equine LLC, and Siena Farm LLC

Epicenter

Another fan favorite is Epicenter, who made his debut at the Churchill Downs last year on September 18. He finished six, where 7 3/4 lengths beat him.

Epicenter gained good results on his road to the Kentucky Derby. It’s where he won an impressive victory on December 27, 2021, and won at the Gun Runner Stakes. In another race, in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes, he led the pack with an early pace and crossed the line of 2 3/4 lengths. He won 50 Derby points to qualify for the race because of this win.

You read it right. You can watch Epicenter’s past performances on the Triple Crown series and the races he ran to qualify for the Derby. He was the favorite in the May 7 Derby because of his yet again fast pace and speed that made him strike like lightning during the start.

Here are some important people behind Epicenter’s horse racing career that you should note:

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC

Final Thoughts

With so many credible contenders at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship, it would be hard to pick a favorite. It’s so hard that there’s more than one on this list. You should know that whenever you’re betting, anything can happen. Thus, you must know who’s the best of the best contenders in the race that can win the crown in November 2022.

What are you waiting for? Pick which horse you’re going to bet on by researching more about these horses and by looking at their odds!