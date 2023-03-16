



Sportradar, a world-leading sports technology company, has won the Association of Tennis Players (ATP) bid for global data and betting streaming rights starting in 2024. The selection process was led by Tennis Data Innovations ( TDI). The tender, reports Agipronews, was launched in January and saw the participation of five bidders, for a six-year rights cycle starting in 2024. Sportradar is the official secondary data feed provider of the ATP Tour and the Challenger Tour since early 2022 and boasts a roster of partnerships spanning several professional sports. Sportradar’s commitment to product innovation for the downstream market and the unrivaled development of advanced technologies such as vision and artificial intelligence, as well as its industry-leading integrity services, have been key factors in the process of selection. The tender had been initiated by TDI in January 2023 and saw five bidders submit detailed proposals over multiple sessions. The assigned rights have grown significantly in value over more than a decade. The process followed the creation in 2020 of TDI, a specialist joint venture of the ATP and ATP Media to oversee the innovation, development and commercial management of all betting and data streaming products for the ATP Tour and the ATP Challenger Tour. “We are grateful to all bidders who have demonstrated a commitment to our content throughout the selection process. Sportradar was chosen as the best partner to fulfill our growth ambitions, due to its product capability, global reach and innovative business model which has preserved our ability to share in the continued growth of this market. Since the founding of TDI, our mission has been clear: to create the most engaging streaming and data products and services for tennis fans and to bring in new fans. If we get it right, we will get big returns for the sport. The competitive nature of this process, as well as Sportradar’s compelling successful offering, reflects the incredible value of ATP content. We look forward to building a successful partnership together,” said David Lampitt, CEO of TDI.

“We are delighted that TDI has selected Sportradar as a bidder to support the tremendous growth of tennis. The capabilities and global scale of our offerings will provide betting operators with innovative products and tech-savvy tennis fans with a richer, more immersive experience that only Sportradar can deliver. Our experience in developing advanced technologies, including vision and artificial intelligence that create advanced analytics and data visualization, will open up new models of interaction for fans while also safeguarding and sustaining the integrity of sport,” he added. Carsten Koerl, CEO of Sportradar TDI and Sportradar will now work to agree and finalize contractual terms in preparation for the new rights cycle starting 1 January 2024.