Returning to Inter, his problem is that everything has already been said. The mistakes are always the same: horizontal passages that end up in the mouth of the opponents, embarrassing sleep on crosses in the area, inexplicable dips in tension, inability to manage the advantage without being recovered. Except that changing Inzaghi is a problem. Good coaches are already sitting elsewhere. And then with the moonshines in the cash register, maybe it’s not a great idea to throw away millions more for a new technician who can’t guarantee anything. Lukaku’s return is another mystery to unravel. And Lautaro is not too well either. On Tuesday 4 October there is Barcelona. The company is desperate, but you never know with Inter. Sometimes it is precisely in the exceptionality that she finds herself. What an effort, though.

Napoli launched: could it be the right year?

Meanwhile, while AC Milan is specializing in spectacular last-minute victories (thanks also to Leao’s magic) that allow them to remain second with Lazio at three points from the top, Napoli and Atalanta do not miss a beat, remaining in the lead at 20. In different ways, however: Atalanta with this new low profile that still allows it to continue its march. He does not shine, he scores little (even with Fiorentina he won thanks to a goal from Lookman), but in the meantime he puts a lot of hay in the farmhouse for the future. Let’s face it: this one with the short arm is not the usual Goddess who makes aesthetes fall in love. But in the meantime Gasperini enjoys it: often accused of too much beauty and lack of pragmatism, now he is in charge. She is not beautiful, her Atalanta, but she is a beautiful one who likes. And her fans especially like her, who in the past were disappointed with too many broken promises.

The Naples instead travels like a high-speed train. A train of wishes that goes straight to its destination. If it is the Scudetto then we’ll see. But in the meantime it is a pleasure to watch it. With Turin, thanks to a brace from Anguissa, he closed the game in 12 minutes. After the third goal by Kvaratskhelia (also amazing) the Neapolitans relaxed a bit, allowing the grenades not to disfigure by scoring the goal of pride with Sanabria, the best of Turin. But what is striking about Napoli is its fluidity. When Anguissa and Kvara go deep, something always happens. They are two front men of a wild band: Politano, Zielinskj and Lobotka not only keep the rhythm, but also improvise stunning solos.

A great job by Spalletti which raises the inevitable question: is it the right year for Napoli? Question to cross your fingers in a city that after 32 years is waiting with a thread of anxiety (euphemism) for the championship. Now everything runs smoothly. The new purchases integrated perfectly. Spalletti managed to silence even its president, De Laurentiis. A miracle that not even San Gennaro. In short, the premises bode well. But they remain gods. Above all the fear of that “spring sickness” which, year after year, disunites the team causing it to derail. “Napule is a thousand colors, but also a thousand fears” remembers Pino Daniele. We’ll see which two souls will prevail.

Excellent debut of Maria Sole, the first female referee in Serie A

We close with two novelties to note. The first concerns the excellent debut of Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, 32, the first woman to have refereed a match in the men’s top division. Maria Sole directed the Sassuolo-Salernitana match with authority, which ended in a 5-0 win for the Emilians. A good sign for football, a sport that is often criticized, poorly paid to women, but which tries hard to adapt. When we are no longer surprised by a female referee, she will mean that something has really changed.