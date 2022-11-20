DEFENSE

After six years, the match between Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia and Logiman Broni is back tonight (deux ball at 8.30 pm) at the PalaOltrepo in Voghera. The match will be directed by Filippo Giovagnini from Turin and Federico Turello from Rivalta from Turin. The Piedmontese team wants to defend their invincibility, while the Oltrepadane have to redeem last week’s misstep against Sanga Milano. At Autosped the ups and downs continue between satisfaction with the results obtained so far and concern for the uncertain recovery times of the injured; even today coach Nino Molino will have to give up Ravelli and Rulli while for Gatti it will be decided in extremis but the feeling is that it will be difficult to see her on the parquet. At Broni there is awareness of the strength of the opponents, but a great desire to do as well as possible: «We are reaching the third clash with the big names in the group, after Udine and Sanga, on the first two occasions we were rejected, even if we remained in the game to the end, losing by 1 and 3 points. – explains Dario Andreoli, assistant coach of Logiman – Against Castelnuovo we will have to try to limit their physicality because they are superior to us. The other key will be to raise the percentages, because if we do like last Sunday against Sanga, when we had 8/48 from the field in the 30th minute, it will be impossible to try to win. With a long bench and a lot of technique they have all the ingredients to be the number one favorite to win the championship. The goal must be to stay in the game until the last quarter and play our chances trying to miss as few open shots as possible. We know that we will be followed by a large number of our super fans and the home factor will be on our side». In fact, at the PalaOltrepo the public is expected for the big occasions for the most interesting challenge of the day, all concentrated today. Serie A2 Northern group, 7th matchday. Today: Valbruna Bolzano-Udine (6.00 pm), Milan-Trieste (6.00 pm), Vicenza-Alperia Bolzano (6.30 pm), Treviso-Ponzano (7.00 pm), Castelnuovo-Broni (8.30 pm), Alpo-Costa Masnaga (8.30 pm), Carugate- Mantua (20.30). Ranking: Sanga Milano 12; Castelnuovo Scrivia*, Udine 10; Costa Masnaga*, Broni 8; Trieste, Mantua 6; Valbruna Bolzano, Treviso, Ponzano, Alperia Bolzano, Carugate 4; Alp 2; Vicenza 0. (* one game less).frank scabrosetti