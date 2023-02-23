Home Sports Between drops, Alcaraz advances to second round in Rio
While the match was interrupted by rain on Tuesday at 6-4, 5-3, Carlos Alcaraz finished the job on Wednesday for his entry into the ATP 500 in Rio. The defending champion dominated the Brazilian Mateus Alves on the clay court carioca (6-4, 6-4).

Three days after his title in Buenos Aires, the 19-year-old Spaniard disposed of the 556th player in the world in two stages on the lands which had seen him win his first trophy last season. Before the match was interrupted, Carlos Alcaraz had taken shelter from the rain behind his chair. The world number 2 has also made a nice gesture by inviting a ball collector to him to shelter from the drops.

In the next round, Carlos Alcaraz will face Fabio Fognini for a place in the quarters. The Italian also qualified over two days by beating the Chilean Tomas Barrios Vera (6-2, 6-3). With this success, the 86th in the world obtained his first victory of the season.

