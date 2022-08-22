From Bologna to Florence, the Apennines by bike with the Via degli Dei Photogallery19 pictures View

On the edge of modernity

The Via degli Dei takes us right here to retrace the roads and paths trodden by man over the millennia to move on the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines through the Futa Pass from Bologna to Florence between the Reno and the Arno.

Places dear to Francesco Guccini, who sang them in his songs. “These mountains – says the singer-songwriter, who has his roots in the village of Pavana – enrich those who cross them”.

The rediscovery of this itinerary dates back to the eighties of the last century, when a group of Bolognese hikers and gourmets (Du pas e ‘na gran magnè) began to organize trekking here that ended with their feet under the table in some local restaurant.

Many things have changed since then. The Via degli Dei has now become one of the most popular paths in Italy thanks to the decisive contribution of the Italian Alpine Club, the Local Action Group of the Bolognese Apennines and the local authorities concerned, with the Municipality of Sasso Marconi leading the way. together with ten other municipalities on both sides of the mountain.

Adventure, effort and silence in the woods

On foot or by bicycle, the Via degli Dei offers adventure, effort, landscapes, silence, shady woods, but also history, food and culture. It is named in homage to the reliefs touched by this path, whose names evoke the gods of Greek mythology, including Monte Adone, Monte Venere, Monte di Giunone (Mons Junonis).