Between Empoli and Udinese it ends without goals

Empoli and Udinese open the eighth day of Serie A with a goalless draw: Castellani’s match didn’t move from 0-0, despite a convincing finish from the home team. In fact, between the ninetieth minute and injury time, first Cancellieri, then Cambiaghi came within centimeters of the winning goal. Udinese again disappoints, totally sterile in their offensive construction, if not for Samardzic’s flashes. As for the lineups, Grassi and Cancellieri will see each other again in Empoli from the first minute; on the other hand, Sottil has to deal with Lovric’s disqualification. The first half at the Castellani, certainly, will not be remembered from the point of view of quality: the importance of the match and the weight of a poor ranking are felt for both teams.

The chances of the first 45′ all arise from individual initiatives, such as Samardzic and Marin. In the 11th minute Samardzic freed himself from a couple of opponents and unleashed a dangerous left-footed shot which Berisha deflected into a corner. A few minutes later Marin also kicks from outside and challenges Silvestri with a powerful but central shot. Initial half hour in which Udinese took the lead, good at evading the Tuscans’ pressing and getting the ball out of their own half of the pitch. As the minutes passed, Empoli’s pressure increased and they almost scored in the 36th minute with Baldanzi, served by Cancellieri at the spot. Tminutes later the home team’s possible advantage was canceled out by VAR: Bijol’s fouling, before Caputo’s deflection into the net, is judged as an involuntary deflection and not as an attempted play. Decisive start to the second half for Empoli who began to play at a high pace: in the 60th minute the VAR once again became the protagonist by denying Empoli the penalty, due to an alleged contact between Cancellieri and Samardzic.

Despite the good impact on the Success match, Udinese created few worries at the Tuscan goal. Of the two teams, Empoli is the one looking for the three points with greater conviction, attacking above all on the sidelines, but without finding the winning goal. At the stroke of the ninetieth minute, Cancellieri acrobatically came within centimeters of the opening goal, then in the fifth of added time Cambiaghi also came close to scoring. A point that shakes up the rankings of Udinese and Empoli, but which in practice represents a missed opportunity for both.

