Between Eurocup and BCL, a look at the latest finalists

Sports

The announcement of the 63 teams – including group stage and preliminaries – participating in the next Basketball Champions League has revived the theme of “transfers” between the Eurocup and the BCL and vice versa. In 2023-24, the eighth edition of the competition organized by FIBA ​​will take place; taking a look at the finalists of the last eight complete editions of the Eurocup (from 2014/15 onwards) we see how the fate of these teams is quite indicative.

Removing from the equation three Russian teams, unable to participate in European competitions after the exclusion decided following the war in Ukraine (Khimki, Lokomotiv Kuban and UNICS Kazan), barring surprises only the two finalists of the last edition, Ankara and Gran Canaria (finalist also in 2015) will play the next Eurocup.

Then there are four teams – Monaco, ALBA and probable Virtus Bologna and Valencia – who will play in the 2023/24 Euroleague (after having played it in 2022/23) and five who then moved on to the Basketball Champions League. Four of these (Malaga, Galatasaray, Darussafaka, Bursaspor) will play in the group stage while a fifth, Strasbourg, will have to start from the preliminaries.

