Eporedians masters of the match up to D’Agostino’s pumpkin Then the expulsion festival. Monteleone post and injury

ALBIANO D’IVREA

A game that started badly, see Monteleone’s injury, and ended worse for a subdued and a little unfortunate Ivrea who left the three points to a square Lucento, bad, sometimes too much, but determined and determined to bring home the result. The oranges, without Tallarida, among other things, injured, after the exit of Monteleone, before the middle of the first half, have paid dearly for their offensive sterility and their naivety.

Until then the oranges, while not creating anything special, had held the ball of the game in their hands even if the maneuver did not flow smoothly and incisively. Tosoni’s men created the first opportunity in the 6 ‘when on a cross from the left of Demasi Monteleone pounced on that in a precarious balance sent the ball to hit the top of the crossbar. On the occasion the tip of the oranges fell badly to the ground causing an elbow problem so much that at 20 ‘he had to be replaced.

In the meantime, the guests became dangerous with a free-kick from distance kicked by Buffone who passed on the bottom near the post to Cantele’s left. From half time on, the game took place mostly in the middle area of ​​the ground and it was necessary to wait for the 41st minute to witness another dangerous action following a corner beaten by Dotelli and the ball lifted over the crossbar by Scala. .

We go towards the interval with nothing but in the final seconds the Lucento takes the lead by surprise: Buffone’s corner and header on the near post by D’Agostino who anticipates everyone and slips into the net despite the extreme attempt by Cantele who only manages to touch the sphere but not to deflect it. Start of recovery full of disciplinary sanctions.

Barragero and then Concilio pay the price in the first 5 ‘of the second half, gaining the locker room prematurely as, already warned, they committed two glaring fouls that induced the referee to extract the second yellow card and consequently the red card.

The double numerical superiority, however, did not last long because at 10 ‘Sardaro, also already warned, was the author of a broken intervention in the area that induced the referee to grant the penalty to the guests and to expel the orange defender. From the spot Epifani displaced Cantele bringing his team to the double advantage.

The Ivrea has a ration of pride and takes possession of the host half but, despite its numerical superiority, it fails to create dangerous actions and its initiatives are extinguished at the edge of the area where the duo of central hosts dominate. Tine and De Stefano.

At 18 ‘Actis Perino, ready for the winning deviation, is anticipated by a whisker by a defender while at 40’ the same attacker is contracted in extremis by the omnipresent Tire.

The final is at the sword with the oranges who try in every way and are also unlucky in closing when the deviation under scale measure hits the body of a guest defender posted on the goal line. –