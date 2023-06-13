Between Kylian Mbappé and PSG, an increasingly complex relationship

Kylian Mbappé in the last match of the season, against Clermont, at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, on June 3, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

“It never ends”, sighs a member of Paris Saint-Germain. After managing the departure of Lionel Messi, who will leave the club at the end of his contract (end of June) to join Florida and Inter Miami, and while many files remain pending – starting with that of coach, while Christophe Galtier’s days seem numbered in Paris – the capital club sees a new soap opera agitating its start to the off-season.

In a letter sent Monday, June 12, to the management of PSG, two days after the opening of the transfer market, the club’s star striker, Kylian Mbappé, officially informed his leaders that he would not lift the option of an additional year integrated into his contract. An announcement – ​​the form of which surprised PSG – which states that at the end of the 2023-2024 season, the captain of the France team will no longer be under contract with the capital club, which had it extended with great fanfare a year ago.

At the time, after hesitating for months between joining Real Madrid – a team he had dreamed of since childhood – and staying in Paris, Kylian Mbappé had favored the French capital over that of Spain, re-engaging for three years. Or more precisely two years plus an optional year, which the player could lift before July 31, 2023. A year after this extension, the flocked “Mbappé 2025” jersey that the former kid from Bondy had brandished on the lawn of the Parc des Princes has aged very badly.

As usual since the start of his career, Kylian Mbappé is the master of the clocks and of his destiny. In a press release sent on Tuesday, June 13, to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Parisian striker assures that he never discussed a contract extension with his club beyond 2024. “The club management in charge of its extension” was informed as soon as “July 15, 2022 of its decision [de ne pas aller au-delà de 2024] and the letter had the sole purpose of confirming what had already been clarified orally beforehand”exposes the text transmitted by Kylian Mbappé. “It is absolutely false to say that Mbappé’s team was not involved in renewal discussions”we retort in the entourage of the club.

The player has the cards in hand

Under contract for another year, unless in a reversal of the situation already seen in the past he does not turn around and extend with PSG, Kylian Mbappé has the cards in hand. Arrived from AS Monaco in 2017 for 180 million euros, the player did not hide his bitterness this season, once again abruptly interrupted in the knockout stages of the Champions League. “When you look at the state of both teams, they have a team built to win the Champions Leaguehe insisted after the elimination of PSG against Bayern Munich. At the start of the season, during the first Champions League press conference, I said that we were going to do our best. We, our maximum, that’s it. »

