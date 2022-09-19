At stake was, among other things, the control of Aquitaine, a beautiful and very rich land along the Atlantic coast, disputed for centuries by the English and French, before being definitively acquired by the Kingdom of France.

A little further south Rochefort was the seat of the great arsenals of France, where the monarchy of Paris built its military fleet and where in the mid-seventeenth century by the will of Louis XIV, the Sun King, the Corderie Royale was born, a huge factory, 350 meters long (today a very interesting museum), dedicated to the processing of hemp for the production of ropes for the national navy.

And even further south in Arcachon and its surroundings – on the inland basin of the same name, separated from the ocean by a tongue of land – the elegant architecture of the late 19th – early 20th century villas, which adorn some of the most exclusive seaside resorts of all of France, like Pyla-sur-Mer.

The largest dune in Europe

From a landscape point of view, the Dune du Pilat, a natural monument near Arcachon, is unmissable. With its more than one hundred meters high and three kilometers long it is the largest dune in Europe.

From there, the view of the ocean, Cap-Ferret and Banc d’Arguin is breathtaking, an islet of sandbanks that the currents constantly reshape.