The community created in 2010 by two stradellini lands in the bookshop “Calling oneself bomber” to smile and dream under the umbrella

Don’t know what to take to read under the umbrella? “Calling oneself bomber”, the football community created in 2010 by the stradellini Riccardo Russo and Gianmarco Brega (over 5 million followers on social media Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Youtube), lands in the bookstore with “Il Grande Ripasso del calcio”, (Rizzoli, € 13.90), a book written by Russo and Daniele Villa, Rds author and collaborator of the community.

«It is a cross between a monographic puzzle week and a holiday book like the ones that were given at school at the end of the year and will literally make all football fans in abstinence from the championship and the World Cup dream – explain the authors -. A book to consume, not to keep intact in your library. Almost one hundred and fifty pages of quizzes, crosswords, anecdotes and riddles to be filled in with a pencil. And then it is an interactive book, you can challenge friends and share the results on social networks. But it is also perfect as a beach pillow, given its nice size ».

Two columns were most appreciated by football fans during the presentation: “Slidingdoors”, in which they imagine different finals from those that really happened in key matches (“If Roberto Carlos hadn’t scored the famous free kick? one in the parking lot “says Villa), and” Indovina Bomber “, a kind of” Guess who “of the ball (” He is left-handed, he played in Italy and Spain, loves gel, who is he? “is one of the riddles present in the address book). “An important part of the book is also dedicated to Fantasy Football, another game that fascinates a lot, knots and unties twenty-year friendships in a race along the championship, which in addition to being a game is also an excuse to stay together” add the authors. At the presentation of the book, Russo, Villa and Brega were joined by the journalist and great Inter fan Fabrizio Biasin, by the influencer Martirossonera and by the youtuber Lisa Offside. –

Oliviero Maggi