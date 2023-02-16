A third edition of consolidation and growth, that of Courmayeur Design Week-endwhich once again this year, from 9 to 12 February, brought architecture and design together at the foot and at the top of Mont Blanc, in an atmosphere of sharing and conviviality.

Numerous realities took part in this third edition, including historic Italian and international design companies, younger brands and startups: 3M, Alessi, ALPI, Boffi|DePadova, Cardex, Cisco, Deles Group, Delta Light, Dixpari, Dolomitisch, Eco Contract, Enriart, Jannelli&Volpi, JANUS et Cie, Kartell, Kindof, Le Bois du Montablanc, Living Divani, Lualdi, MillerKnoll , Poltrona Frau, Provasi, Signature Kitchen Suite, Slalom Acoustic & partition systems, Steeles, Tecno, Vetreria Re, WOOD—SKIN and Zanotta.

The number of architectural firms involved in installations, talks and the traditional skiCAD is also growing: 967arch, Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia, FABRIC Integrated Architecture, GBPAArchitects/Revalue, Gio Latis STUDIO, Giuseppe Tortato Architetti, Parisotto + Formenton, Park Associati, Piuarch , CMR project.

The theme of this 2023 edition, towards (the) goalhas stimulated designers, companies and the public to deal with possible future scenarios, straddling reality and the virtual world.

Throughout the winter season, thanks to the collaboration with DOS – Design Open Spacesthe cable cars of the Dolonne lift customized by some partners of the event (3M, Alessi, Boffi|De Padova, Cardex, Catelier, Courmayeur Mont Blanc Funivie, Deles Group, Delta Light, Dixpari, Eco Contract, Herman Miller, Jannelli&Volpi, JANUS et Cie, Kartell, Kindof, Le Bois du Montblanc, Living Divani, Lualdi, Poltrona Frau, Signature Kitchen, Slalom and WOOD—SKIN) offer passengers access to virtual content, while the treasure hunt for design objects in augmented reality continues on the slopes possible to interact, creating unexpected combinations between furnishings, accessories and the landscape.

Six installations signed in the center and at high altitudes this year. To welcome visitors to the locality, in the very central Brocherel Squarewas the iconic Vanity Fair Of Frau armchair in version XXLscenographic protagonist of the installation signed by Gio Latis STUDIO with the technical collaboration of Colsam.

To animate the large structure of the Courmayeur Sports Center was the installation ‘Noosphere‘, designed by Park Associates e Puarch. Starting from the handprint – a primordial sign of human expression – five exhibition episodes recounted the different ways in which the individual defines his own identity in relation to others: We are individuals! / We are a family! / We are a community! / We are lovers! / We are a team!. In a journey made up of sets, visitors were able to experience the space and rediscover the relationships that intertwine in it, interacting with the furnishings designed by De Padova, Delta Light, Dolomitisch, Jannelli&Volpi, Living Divani, Kartell, Provasi, Slalom, Tecno, Zanotta, with the participation of Berger Textiles, Luceplan and the Aosta Valley craftsman Edmondo Palmet.

Still downtown, the Grand Hotel Royal e Golf has offered its spaces in e outdoor to the creations of Steeles and Dixpari and to the (live) realizations of 3M; While Abbé Henry square has been transformed into a living room open air furnished with chairs by Kindof and oversized objects by Alessi.

To echo them on the slopes there snow lounge equipped to Plan Checrouitat the arrival of the Dolonne cable car, which also welcomed the installation ‘Towards (the) Camardella bivouac’ signed by CMR project. A tribute to the memory of Edoardo Camardella to whom the homonymous bivouac built on the Rutor glacier in La Thuile is dedicated. The design of two wooden frames has reproduced the profile of the refuge in the white of the alpine landscape, while a series of photographs has retraced the stages of construction of the structure, adding the possibility of a virtual visit to the bivouac to amplify the experience and involvement of the ‘user.

There was no lack of the traditional ascent a Skyway Monte Biancowhere this year, a PuntaHelbronnerthrough the creations of Dolomitisch, Le Bois du Mont Blanc and ENRIART + E.MAGENTA, the project was launched Alps Made dedicated to the creativity of the Alps, with the media partnership of the magazine Images.

Healthy competition and lots of fun enlivened the 23rd edition of skiCADthe traditional ski race for architects and designers, at the origin of the convivial spirit of Design Week-end.

Over 70 participants whizzed along the Aretù track with the traditional Cardex bibs, engaged in a slalom between real doors created for the occasion by Lualdi. The absolute best time was set by the architect Marco Rivolta of Studio b612 in Milan. On Saturday evening, at the Jardin de l’Ange, the winners were awarded with trophies designed by Progetto CMR and also created by Lualdi in collaboration with the historic Clavel Falegnameria, and with the (very coveted) prizes offered by the partner companies of the event, including this year also UniFor and Zonca Lighting.

Satisfied with the growth of the event, the organization led by Paola Silva Coronelarchitect, student of Michele de Lucchi and Andrea Branzi, is already ready to work on the 2024 edition.

Courmayeur Design Week-end is an organized event part of the Design Week-end format give it Studio Coronel in partnership con Courmayeur Mont Blancunder the patronage of ADI – Industrial Design AssociationOf Altagamma Foundation and ofOrder of the Architects PPC of the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aostawith the collaboration of Courmayeur Mont Blanc Funivie e you Skyway Monte Bianco.