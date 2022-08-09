Two of the most particular modes of FIFA 23 show up in a new focus before launch: this is what Volta Football and Pro Club will be like.

The long approach to FIFA 23 led us to explore the actual gameplay, HyperMotion2 technology , Career mode and all aspects of next-gen graphics that will be introduced this year on all platforms. But there are still some pieces to complete the mosaic and, among these, there are also the Volta Football mode and the Pro Club.

For those who follow FIFA, the idea that we are talking about Volta and Pro Club in the same article could be a bit unsettling. The two modes have traveled, since the introduction of theemulating FIFA Street in FIFA 20, on distinct and separate tracks, if you want parallels, given the arcade intent of the first and the more simulative one of the team sports activity of the second. But from this year they will have a lot in common.

As explained in a closed door meeting since game design director Richard Walzon the occasion of the release of FIFA 23, Volta and Pro Club will coexist under the same roof for the first time in the series, sharing the progression and a large part of the customization in the name of a more cohesive experience.

One progression –

By playing both in the matches and in the minigames of Volta, in fact, it will be possible to obtain experience points that will contribute to the growth of our player in the Pro Club, and vice versa. Seasons will be shared between the two modes, earning items and Volta Coins from a unique “battle pass”while keeping separate avatars. Tattoos will be introduced, by popular demand, along with new accessories and face paints to celebrate the World Cup year.

The ways to earn XP will also be expanded: for example, it will be possible to take part in skill games that they will make available 66 challenges to get experience points and improve the player (with a weekly cap). These challenges will be divided by department and skill, and will include tests on dribbling, defense, saves, shots and other fundamentals of the sport. Keeping the team spirit of the 11v11 mode alive, a shared leaderboard will be introduced with the entire squad to keep track of who fares best, and perhaps encourage the laziest to work harder in training.

How Pro Club changes on FIFA 23 –

The player enhancement will be articulated on 100 levels, and no more 25, and overall it will be faster to level up and the perks will be unlocked sooner. There will be 4 new perks: among these, the light passes will be light passes to serve assists to players with less precise control; the interceptor will allow you to create blocks and oppose shots, or to move one step earlier to intercept a pass; the poacher, on the other hand, will be useful in creating a perfect finalizer.

Technically speaking, HyperMotion2 will also be part of the Pro Club, simulating in a more credible way the animations of the players on the field and, at the same time, creating more spectacular and on-the-piece replays thanks to artificial intelligence. But it will not be just a matter of replay: the bets will be studied more in depth to have balanced votes and a new system of awards that, at the end of the match, will “reward” those who have run more, those who have passed the most, and more. will go beyond the simple best goalscorer in the field.

The matches will be shorter, going from 6 to 5 minutes per time, while avoiding a tie with the arrival of extra time and the golden goal to determine a winner in relative speed. Stadiums and kits will now be in rotation throughout the season, to avoid feeling too tired in the second half of the year. Perhaps the most controversial aspect of FIFA 23 and that is the absence of cross-play for Pro Clubs, since it will be reserved for 1v1 modes, has also been confirmed in this event; the hope is that for the next year, after a running-in period, we can expand the pool of modes and bring all the consoles into a single catchment area.

A step at a time –

As for Volta, news can actually be counted on the fingers of one hand, but this is not necessarily a bad thing. EA Sports has focused on introducing new minigames in the Arcade area (among them, a fun obstacle course with a “vertical” view from door to door), and at the same time has improved existing ones thanks to a more defined management of physics. of objects in the field.

Players will have at their disposal a new Volta Stadium to freshen things up a bit, while on the pitch there will be an unprecedented signature ability, called Take Flight, which will allow you to fly Cristiano Ronaldo-style to score overhead shots and spectacular head shots. The developers promise, in general, more space and time for their plays, larger goals and penalty areas, and even more bouncy walls to allow you to take advantage of the banks in further ease.

The impression is that once again this year Volta will be an interesting way to disconnect from the difficult life of the breathable field, for example, in Career or on FUT, thanks to the fun minigames both to try online against strangers and offline, on the sofa of home, with your friends over a beer. Even with the stain of cross-play, Pro Club has taken the feedback from fans and, while remaining in the niche of a mode that requires you to assemble teams of 11 elements (an increasingly complicated undertaking in the highly volatile multiplayer games segment), it aims to offer a progression less focused on pure grinding and richer in activities for rise, in greater fluidity, of level.

FIFA 23, last stage –

Of course, we will return to talk about it on the occasion of the FIFA 23 review, for which we will have to wait a few more weeks now. Until then, we just have one last appointment: the one in which we will analyze the news coming to FUT, certainly the most played and profitable mode of the rich package set up by Electronic Arts.